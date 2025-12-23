There comes a point in every man’s life when you wonder how history will remember you.

No matter what happens in my RIGGED trial, I know with absolute confidence that history will say: “Rudy W. Giuliani was a fighter.”

I fought the Mafia, I fought violent criminals, I fought corruption, I fought the Deep State agents who tried to frame and destroy my client – President Trump.

Now, at 81 years old, rather than fighting for someone else’s freedom and justice, I find myself fighting for my own.

That’s why I officially filed a NEW Defense Trust in the conservative-friendly state of Florida that will give me more power to fight the Left’s FINAL attempt to imprison me for LIFE – with my trial beginning on January 5.

Friend, I am going to be brutally honest with you: right now, I lack the necessary means to fully fund my Defense Trust. Trust me, admitting that is not my strong suit.

But to beat the bloodthirsty vengeful Democrats, I’m going to need every cent I can get.

I’m going up against the machine that let James Comey and Letitia James off the hook – the machine that had me and the President ARRESTED in the most violent jail in America.

With your help, history will forever remember that we took on the machine – and WON!

But, if you can’t give right now (I know we’re in the midst of the holidays, and you likely have a lot on your plate and your mind), then please just carry on with your day.

But if you can, please make a contribution to my brand new “Rudy Defense Trust” to help me fight for my freedom and justice and beat the Left’s FINAL attempt to imprison me for life.

Thank you, God Bless you, and Merry Christmas!

Rudy Giuliani

