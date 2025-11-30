A SEAL Brought His Team Home at 3 A.M. — Now He’s Ready to Protect Minnesota
Schwarze brings battlefield judgment; his opponent brings activist politics.
Imagine, for a moment, switching shoes with an active-duty Navy SEAL.
The satellite phone rang at 3:00 a.m. local time.
You’re in a 20-foot shipping container turned command post somewhere in the Horn of Africa...
No staff. No teleprompter. No second chances.
One of our teams was pinned down.
Bad guys closing in.
Decision time: extract now and risk the helo, or hold and risk the men.
You make the call. You get every American home.
That’s what a real 3 A.M. decision feels like.
Now, Minnesota faces its own 3 A.M. moments—only the phone is ringing in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Duluth.
A 74% spike in carjackings since 2020.
Illegals with criminal records released into our neighborhoods because Walz–Flanagan sued to defund ICE detention.
Small-town hospitals closing as state mandates crush rural budgets.
That’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate — because Americans need a battle-tested former Navy SEAL ready to take the tough 3:00 a.m. calls.
My opponent? She’s never taken a 3 A.M. call that didn’t come with a donor list attached.
I’m Adam Schwarze — former Navy SEAL Officer, Marine Corps veteran, lifelong Minnesotan.
Minnesota doesn’t need another career politician who reads a poll at 3:00 A.M.
America needs another Senator who has already answered the 3 A.M. call — and brought everyone home.
The Left’s internal poll shows a generic Republican within 2 points — this seat is flippable only with grassroots conservatives like you.
For a better tomorrow,
Adam Schwarze
Retired Navy SEAL
Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate – Minnesota
Former Navy SEAL Officer
Marine Corps Veteran
Proud Minnesotan
Adam Schwarze is a former Navy SEAL and Marine. Use of his rank, job titles, and photos in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.
