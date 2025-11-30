Imagine, for a moment, switching shoes with an active-duty Navy SEAL.



The satellite phone rang at 3:00 a.m. local time.



You’re in a 20-foot shipping container turned command post somewhere in the Horn of Africa...



No staff. No teleprompter. No second chances.



One of our teams was pinned down.



Bad guys closing in.



Decision time: extract now and risk the helo, or hold and risk the men.



You make the call. You get every American home.



That’s what a real 3 A.M. decision feels like.

Now, Minnesota faces its own 3 A.M. moments—only the phone is ringing in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Duluth.

A 74% spike in carjackings since 2020. Illegals with criminal records released into our neighborhoods because Walz–Flanagan sued to defund ICE detention. Small-town hospitals closing as state mandates crush rural budgets.

That’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate — because Americans need a battle-tested former Navy SEAL ready to take the tough 3:00 a.m. calls.

SEND A SEAL TO THE SENATE >>

My opponent? She’s never taken a 3 A.M. call that didn’t come with a donor list attached.



I’m Adam Schwarze — former Navy SEAL Officer, Marine Corps veteran, lifelong Minnesotan.



Minnesota doesn’t need another career politician who reads a poll at 3:00 A.M.



America needs another Senator who has already answered the 3 A.M. call — and brought everyone home.



The Left’s internal poll shows a generic Republican within 2 points — this seat is flippable only with grassroots conservatives like you.



Could you chip in $5, $10, or $25 today?

For a better tomorrow,

Adam Schwarze

Retired Navy SEAL

Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate – Minnesota

Proud Minnesotan