I am inviting you to be a part of Turning Point PAC’s latest expansion.



As part of our plans to ensure our America First movement wins in 2026, 2028, and beyond, Turning Point is launching our official Arizona PAC!



Our first challenge is ousting Governor Katie Hobbs. She has been an absolute disaster for the people of Arizona and our America First movement.

Now, she needs to go.



TPPAC AZ is throwing our support behind Andy Biggs, a true America First patriot who can defeat Katie Hobbs and help us take back Arizona from the Democrats.



Here’s why you should be concerned…



Arizona WILL determine the next President of the United States.



If we lose here, we will lose the presidency!



Turning Point PAC Arizona needs your immediate support to raise $47,000 this month to fund ballot chasers.

AZ PAC OFFICIAL LAUNCH Goal: $47,000

Deadline: 11:59 p.m. December 31, 2025

Suggested Donation: $26

DONATE

Why should you care about Arizona?



Winning in Arizona is key to our plan to secure an America First future.



Arizona is a key battleground state in the 2028 election. It’s also a state where conservatives outnumber Democrats.



However, the Democrats are currently in control of the state and won’t give it up without a fight. They are already spending MILLIONS in Arizona to stop any chance of us winning.



So, while you may not live in Arizona, the outcome of this election will still impact your quality of life.



If you want to see our America First movement continue in 2026, 2028, and beyond, the first step is to ensure that an America First candidate like Andy Biggs wins the Arizona governorship.



Please donate $100, $50, or even just $26 today to help TPPAC AZ secure a resounding victory for Andy Biggs!

For Arizona and the future of our country,



Tyler Bowyer

Executive Director

Turning Point PAC



P.S. Aside from being the best husband, father, and leader he could be, Charlie’s top priority was making Representative Andy Biggs the next Governor of the Great State of Arizona.

Andy Biggs is 100% committed to…



👮🏻‍♂️Public Safety & the Rule of Law

🦅Securing the Border and Ending Human Trafficking

📈Economic Growth through less regulation and lower taxes

⚡️Smart Energy Policy that prioritizes nuclear and natural gas

🌳Common Sense Environmental Policies that favor homeowners

🏠Defending the American Dream



That’s why, with your help, TPPAC AZ is going BIG for Biggs!



You can help fund door knockers, volunteer training, and voter registration efforts in Arizona by donating today