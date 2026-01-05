Liberty Conservative News

2 Comments

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

Strong piece on the tangible effects of reshoring policy. The wage growth in durable goods manufacturing hitting above private-sector averages is the kinda signal that actually matters when evaluating trade policy, not just consumer price indices in isolation. One thing worth watching is whether this wage trajectory holds once capacity utlization normalizes, because tight labor markets driven by reshoring only persist if domestic demand stays elevated. The supply-chain security angle is underrated in most coverage tho.

al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
2h

STOP ! Stop ! stop - my liberal friends are 'exhausted' being asked to march/demonstrate every weekend of their free time - it's inhumane to learn new chants/slogans against all this progress - thank god for Hollywood and Mayor Mamdani and Tylenol for preserving American Excellence. ....... ...... blessings everyone (seriously, i haven't seen such an abundance of Heaven's favor towards us as well as worldwide in all my 81 yrs)

