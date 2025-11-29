In just a few short days, my grassroots campaign to FIRE Kathy Hochul will be forced to close the books once and for all on our very FIRST month of fundraising.

But this is no ordinary deadline…

It’s a golden opportunity to deal the FINAL BLOW to the most vulnerable governor in America’s struggling reelection campaign!

You see, the State of New York unlocks matching funds at a rate of 6-to-1 once a candidate hits the fundraising benchmarks written into state law.

By CRUSHING this goal, we can take a massive step towards unlocking the LEGAL MAXIMUM amount of matching funds to FIRE Hochul from office.

I can’t overstate how critical these matching funds are.

Kathy Hochul’s whole campaign strategy revolves around massively outspending us on the airwaves with her and her Democrat allies’ multimillion-dollar ad buys.

If we unlock these matching funds, we’ll have the resources we need to cut straight through her lying attacks and put our winning message in front of every New Yorker.

With Hochul’s approval rating already at a RECORD LOW and the polls showing the governor’s race is already within the margin of error, that would be nothing short of catastrophic for the worst governor in America!

Our path to victory has never been clearer, Friend. But it all depends on unlocking these vital matching funds.

So please, make a contribution before the upcoming end-of-month deadline to help WIN the New York governor’s race and unlock a REAL 600% MATCH on grassroots contributions.

CONTRIBUTE $25 >>

CONTRIBUTE $50 >>

CONTRIBUTE $75 >>

CONTRIBUTE $100 >>

CONTRIBUTE $250 >>

CONTRIBUTE OTHER AMOUNT >>

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik