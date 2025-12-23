Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

3 Comments

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
6h

Why are we even having a discussion about this? If there were ever a wrong - and unconstitutional action, civil forfeiture is at the very top of the list. How could any judge at any level let this stand?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Elroy, Gods Eyes's avatar
Elroy, Gods Eyes
1h

Civil Forfeitures,,,How about STEALING my Social Security Check for UNWANTED Health Insurance

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture