A growing number of states are reexamining civil asset forfeiture laws after new abuse cases and audit findings reignited concerns that law enforcement agencies can seize property from citizens without a criminal conviction—and often without meaningful due process.

The renewed scrutiny follows a series of lawsuits, investigative reports, and court rulings highlighting instances where cash, vehicles, and even homes were taken from individuals who were never charged with a crime, or whose cases were later dropped.

“Property rights are not optional,” said one state lawmaker backing reform. “If the government can take your property without proving wrongdoing, the burden has shifted in a dangerous way.”

What Civil Asset Forfeiture Allows

Civil asset forfeiture permits authorities to seize property suspected of being connected to a crime—even if the owner is not arrested or convicted. Unlike criminal forfeiture, which follows a guilty verdict, civil forfeiture cases are often brought against the property itself.

Critics argue this framework inverts fundamental principles of justice by forcing property owners to prove their innocence to recover what was taken.

Key concerns include:

Low standards of proof for seizure

Costly and complex processes to contest forfeiture

Incentives that allow agencies to keep or spend seized assets

Disproportionate impact on lower-income individuals

Abuse Cases Drive Momentum for Reform

Recent cases surfacing in multiple states have intensified calls for reform. In several instances, courts found that agencies seized property based on tenuous allegations, with owners unable to afford legal challenges that often cost more than the assets themselves.

Audits and investigative journalism have also revealed that forfeiture proceeds are sometimes used to supplement agency budgets, raising questions about conflicts of interest.

“When law enforcement budgets depend on seizures, it creates a perverse incentive,” said a legal scholar who has studied forfeiture practices. “That undermines public trust.”

States Weigh Changes to Restore Due Process

In response, lawmakers in red and blue states alike are considering reforms aimed at restoring basic protections. Proposals under discussion include:

Requiring a criminal conviction before forfeiture

Raising the burden of proof on the government

Directing forfeiture proceeds to general funds or education—not police budgets

Providing legal assistance to property owners

Strengthening reporting and transparency requirements

Some states have already enacted reforms, while others are revisiting earlier compromises critics say didn’t go far enough.

Federal Loopholes Complicate State Efforts

Even where states tighten their laws, critics warn that federal “equitable sharing” programs can allow local agencies to bypass state protections by partnering with federal authorities, who then return a portion of seized assets to local departments.

Liberty advocates are urging states to restrict participation in such programs unless federal standards match state-level due process protections.

A Rare Area of Bipartisan Agreement

Unlike many criminal justice issues, asset forfeiture reform has drawn bipartisan support, uniting civil-liberties groups, conservatives focused on property rights, and progressives concerned about justice and equity.

“This isn’t about being soft on crime,” one reform advocate said. “It’s about being faithful to the Constitution.”

LCN Bottom Line

As abuse cases continue to surface, states are confronting a hard truth: laws designed to fight crime can also threaten fundamental rights when left unchecked.

Reconsidering asset-forfeiture statutes is not merely a policy adjustment—it’s a test of whether government power will remain constrained by due process and respect for private property. For liberty advocates, the message is clear: no one should lose their property without first being proven guilty in a court of law.