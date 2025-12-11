A lot of talk online about division among Republicans. Like many things, Charlie Kirk was ahead of his time and knew how to create a political coalition.

Charlie Kirk’s entire M.O. was “The Movement before Me.”

He lived by it.



It wasn’t a self-personality cult. Everything he did was to build something for the America First movement, not for himself.

He gave his life to that.

To honor his vision of keeping the White House in 2028 and keeping America First in power, Turning Point PAC is targeting key battleground states in 2026 to build the groundwork for victory.

We have a proven formula of ballot chasing that works.

It worked in 2024.

And it will work again in 2026, 2028, and beyond.

I am calling on your immediate support to expand Turning Point PAC’s ballot-chasing operations in 2026.

We have an ambitious plan, but we must raise $100,000 before the new year.

Can you please send an urgent donation of $26, $100, $250, or even chip in $10 or ANY amount today?

Your support will fund ballot chasers in states that will determine the next President of the United States, such as Arizona, New Hampshire, and Nevada.



If we fail, you are looking at Gavin Newsom destroying our nation like he destroyed California.



Please send your urgent support today.



For Charlie,



Tyler Bowyer

Executive Director

Turning Point PAC