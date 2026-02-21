I don’t ask for endorsements lightly – and I don’t accept them unless they mean something.

That’s why I am honored to tell you that Turning Point Action has officially endorsed our campaign for Texas Attorney General.

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point Action grassroots organization doesn’t just hand out endorsements to politicians who talk conservative and govern weak. They endorsed me because of my constitutionally conservative record. They want leaders who will take on the radical Left, the bureaucratic swamp, and the political class that thinks the rules don’t apply to them.

When it matters most, they know I don’t back down. I will fight to secure our sovereignty, defend election integrity, protect our constitutional rights, and ensure Texas leads the nation in freedom and the rule of law.

But here’s the thing, endorsements don’t win elections. They are won by patriots like you.

The Left and Establishment are already mobilizing to stop us. They know a conservative Attorney General in Texas who will ACTUALLY enforce the law is a nightmare for their radical agenda.

So here’s how you can help. Add your endorsement by chipping in $5, $10, or even $100 to help us build on this momentum.

TPUSA's endorsement sends a clear message – we're engaged and ready to win, but I need your help. We have to prove them right.



In Liberty,

Chip Roy

