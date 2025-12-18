Chip Roy Launches Texas Attorney General Bid, Says “It’s Time for Change”
After years in Congress, Roy says Texas needs new leadership rooted in liberty and accountability.
It’s official, Fellow Patriot.
I filed to run for Attorney General at the Republican Party of Texas’s Austin office.
I could serve the 21st Congressional District of Texas for a lifetime and be professionally fulfilled. But representatives should not be permanent.
It’s time for a change.
I am ready to come home to Texas. I want to take my experience in Congress as a federal prosecutor and First Assistant Attorney General to fight for Texas.
Texas is anchored by liberty, freedom, and self-determination.
