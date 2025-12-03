A rare left–right coalition is forming in Washington as both civil-liberties groups and liberty-minded conservatives unite to oppose a new Department of Homeland Security proposal to create a “Domestic Threat Index” — a system critics say would track, score, and categorize Americans based on political beliefs, online speech, associations, and “risk indicators.”

The proposal, revealed through leaked planning documents and early regulatory drafts, would allow DHS to merge data from:

Social-media monitoring contracts

Financial-transaction alerts

Geofence and location history

Airline travel profiles

“Behavioral threat assessments” from local partners

Federal fusion-center intelligence feeds

The system’s goal, DHS says, is to create a “dynamic risk scoreboard” for potential domestic threats.

But critics across the political spectrum call it something else:

A digital blacklist.

And they’re fighting back — together.

A Left–Right Alliance Not Seen Since the Patriot Act Fight

Groups traditionally opposed on nearly everything — from the ACLU to the Cato Institute, from libertarian Republicans to progressive privacy activists — are now issuing joint statements, letters, and legal warnings against DHS’s plan.

One coalition letter reads:

“A government threat index will inevitably be weaponized against lawful dissent, marginalized communities, and political opponents.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted instantly:

“This is a domestic social-credit system.

It has no place in a constitutional republic.”

Even lawmakers on the left echo the concern. A prominent progressive member told reporters:

“We opposed secret watchlists when Republicans ran DHS. We oppose them now.

No administration gets to score citizens.”

This marks one of the strongest bipartisan civil-liberties alignments in years.

What the “Domestic Threat Index” Would Do

According to internal DHS planning memos, the index would:

1. Score individuals based on ‘public safety risk’

Using aggregated datasets, including social media posts.

2. Assign “threat tiers” for law-enforcement access

Allowing local partners to query the index during investigations, traffic stops, or “community interventions.”

3. Feed into future travel, gun, and financial screenings

DHS notes the index “may inform cross-agency eligibility determinations.”

4. Expand the “Suspicious Activity Reporting” program

Allowing federal partners to upload reports that influence an individual’s score.

5. Integrate AI-based behavioral models

Predictive algorithms that civil-liberties groups warn are historically biased and opaque.

The concerns are vast — and shared across ideological divides.

Both Sides See a Direct Threat to Constitutional Rights

Civil-liberties groups argue the index violates:

First Amendment speech and association rights

Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches

Due-process rights, because individuals cannot challenge their score

Privacy rights, since data flows from private companies to government databases

Liberty conservatives argue the system would:

Be weaponized against political dissent

Penalize Americans for lawful activism

Create a government-run “misinformation” approval system

Expand DHS’s authority far beyond national-security missions

Enable future administrations to suppress political enemies

Sen. Rand Paul issued a blistering statement:

“When the government starts scoring citizens, you no longer have a free country.

You have bureaucrat-approved behavior.”

DHS Claims It’s “Not a Social-Credit System” — Critics Aren’t Buying It

DHS officials argue the system would only “streamline existing threat-assessment tools” and “enhance data efficiency.”

But the leaked documents explicitly reference:

“Real-time risk recalibration”

“Cross-platform behavioral ingestion”

“Ideological risk indicators”

“Predictive signal mapping”

One civil-rights attorney put it bluntly:

“If China built this, we’d call it authoritarian.

When DHS builds it, we’re supposed to call it safety?”

Congress May Intervene

The bipartisan coalition signals real legislative danger for DHS. Multiple lawmakers — from Massie and Chip Roy to progressive civil-liberties Democrats — are organizing a bipartisan bill to:

Ban DHS from creating threat-scoring databases

Prohibit predictive behavior modeling for domestic activity

Block cross-agency sharing of citizen “risk ratings”

Require public transparency and congressional approval for any similar systems

Staffers say the bill is being drafted now and could be released within weeks.

Massie is also preparing an amendment to defund the program entirely during the next appropriations cycle.

LCN Bottom Line

The DHS “Domestic Threat Index” may be the most unifying civil-liberties issue of the decade — not because it brings Americans together, but because it threatens all of them.

When conservatives, progressives, privacy groups, and constitutional watchdogs are standing on the same side, that tells you everything you need to know:

The federal government is crossing a line.

And America — right, left, and liberty — is pushing back.