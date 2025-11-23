I know this seems hard to believe…

…But it’s the honest-to-God truth!

James Comey, the disgraced FBI Director who helped orchestrate one of the most vile witch hunts in history against President Trump, will go to TRIAL the VERY SAME DAY that a Democrat Attorney General is making me stand in a rigged trial for bogus state-level crimes.

This leftist Attorney General knows that not even the most powerful man on the face of the planet – President Trump – can save me with a federal pardon in statecourt. You see, the deck is stacked!

This day will truly be a split-screen moment for the history books:

Comey, the REAL criminal, and then yours truly, facing down the rest of my life in prison as an INNOCENT man.

But in the end, this is what it’s all about for the Democrats… shameless vengeance.

President Trump and his administration are holding these Deep State crooks and thugs to account. Scoundrels like James Comey could FINALLY face justice for their crimes!

And what is the Deep State doing in return? Trying to JAIL Rudy W. Giuliani.

Because if the Democrats can’t beat President Trump, their next best prize is to viciously prosecute his close friends and allies.

Look, as the lawyer who successfully defended President Trump from the Democrats’ witch hunts, I felt reassured in knowing I could at least defend myself from the Left’s bogus charges…

…Or so I thought!

The Democrats’ cronies even STRIPPED me of my law licenses!

Left with no means to defend myself, no way to be pardoned, no cavalry coming over the hill, and no lifeline, my ONLY chance was to secure a top-notch defense team.

But the reality is, the Left had already forced me to the point of BANKRUPTCY.

They knew full well this was exactly the kind of defense I couldn’t afford!

Friend, just months out from the TRIAL OF MY LIFE, the situation I now find myself in is simple, but sadly, bleak.

My last remaining hope of assembling the quality of defense required to BEAT the Left’s sham charges and WIN the trial of my life is patriots like YOU.

That’s why I’m making a final plea, a Hail Mary, to humbly ask that you contribute whatever amount you can to my Legal Defense Trust.

Please make a contribution to the Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund to ensure I have the resources needed to retain a top-notch defense team in these final months of what is no doubt the FINAL BATTLE for my freedom and justice.

Thank you and God bless you,

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund