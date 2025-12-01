Newly released documents obtained through congressional investigators show that the FBI quietly relied on foreign intelligence services — including partners within the Five Eyes alliance — to conduct surveillance related to domestic protests on U.S. soil.

The revelations raise urgent constitutional questions about whether the FBI outsourced surveillance it could not legally perform itself, using foreign agencies to evade limits on spying on American citizens.

Several lawmakers are now demanding a full accounting, warning that this represents one of the most serious civil-liberties violations since the Snowden disclosures.

The Documents: Foreign Partners “Assisted” in Monitoring U.S. Protest Activity

According to internal memos and communications reviewed by oversight staff:

FBI officials sought “external intelligence support” for real-time monitoring of domestic protest movements.

Information requests were routed through Five Eyes partners — notably the intelligence services of the U.K., Australia, and Canada.

These partners were asked to provide: Metadata on U.S.-based social media accounts Pattern-of-life data Encrypted messaging activity summaries Cross-border device-location information Facial-recognition matches from shared databases



Critically, the FBI did not disclose these foreign collaborations in prior submissions to Congress.

One senior oversight source told LCN:

“Foreign surveillance tools were used to monitor Americans.

That is absolutely over the line.”

Why This Is a Huge Problem: Outsourcing Illegality

Under U.S. law, the FBI is bound by strong restrictions on spying on Americans without probable cause or a warrant.

But foreign intelligence agencies are not bound by the Fourth Amendment — and the Five Eyes alliance is designed for shared global intelligence, not domestic policing.

Legal analysts warn that the FBI may have:

Circumvented constitutional protections

Evaded FISA requirements

Used foreign partners as proxies

Avoided judicial oversight

Created a backdoor surveillance pipeline beyond public accountability

This tactic has been criticized for decades: the U.S. collects for the British, the British collect for the U.S., and both claim deniability.

These new documents suggest that system may be alive and well.

What Protests Were Targeted?

The internal writing references:

“Infrastructure-disruption protest groups”

“Election-adjacent civil activity”

“Federally monitored demonstrations”

Although the documents do not use group names, lawmakers say the timeline matches multiple major protest periods, including:

2020–2021 federal building demonstrations

2022 abortion-related protests

2024 election-year rallies

Localized anti-mandate gatherings

Post-shutdown protests targeting federal agencies

In each case, foreign intelligence partners allegedly provided analytic “support.”

This is exactly what Congress sought to prevent when it last reauthorized FISA with warnings about domestic surveillance creep.

Massie and Liberty Lawmakers: “This Is a Constitutional Crisis”

Rep. Thomas Massie, already entangled in battles over FBI transparency, reacted sharply:

“If the FBI used foreign governments to monitor Americans, it broke the trust of the nation — and possibly the law.”

Massie is now pressing for:

Complete disclosure of every foreign intelligence request

A list of all U.S. citizens whose data was shared with foreign services

Declassification of surveillance methods used

A ban on outsourcing domestic surveillance to Five Eyes partners

A public hearing with the FBI Director under oath

Other liberty lawmakers, including Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Rand Paul, echoed the alarm.

Roy warned:

“This is how you get a global surveillance state — one no voter ever approved.”

The Five Eyes Factor: A Long-Standing Concern

The Five Eyes alliance (U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand) is a cornerstone of Western intelligence cooperation.

But it has long been criticized for loopholes allowing domestic spying via foreign partners.

Past whistleblowers have documented:

U.K. agencies surveilling Americans who the NSA was restricted from targeting

Canadian intelligence monitoring U.S. activists

Shared databases used to skirt internal restrictions

The new documents suggest this pattern has resurfaced — possibly with FBI encouragement.

Americans Targeted Twice: By the FBI and Allies

Privacy advocates say the real danger is that Americans were targeted without ever knowing:

No warrant

No notification

No congressional oversight

No limits on how long the data was kept

No accountability for misuse

This “international surveillance laundering” poses far greater risks than domestic data collection alone.

LCN Bottom Line

If these documents are correct, the FBI did not just stretch its authority — it broke the outer boundary of U.S. surveillance law.

Using foreign intelligence services to spy on Americans is precisely what the Constitution forbids and what Congress has repeatedly warned about.

The fact this occurred during domestic protest periods — when Americans were exercising their First Amendment rights — makes it even more alarming.

The Liberty bloc wants answers.

The FBI is silent.

And the American public deserves to know whether their own government enlisted foreign agencies to monitor their activities.