Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

16 Comments

User's avatar
Brynrobbi's avatar
Brynrobbi
5h

I agree with Duane Martin on this issue. Houses of worship are protected by law from outside interference. No one - NO ONE - involved in this protest, including Don Lemon, should be free from prosecution. And Don Lemon using his (questionable) position as a journalist as a pretense for being there is even more reprehensible. It’s time we start prosecuting those who violate our laws instead of using baseless political rhetoric to excuse violators’ behaviors.

Reply
Share
Duane Martin's avatar
Duane Martin
5h

Pretty clear violation. Why is there even a question?. Everyone who participated needs to be in jail. Where are the St Paul police?

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty Conservative News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture