A recent incident involving former CNN host Don Lemon has ignited a national debate over religious freedom, civil liberties, and the limits of protest—after a Sunday worship service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, was disrupted by activists who entered the sanctuary mid-service.

At the center of the controversy is whether Lemon—who entered the church with protesters while livestreaming the disruption—crossed the line from journalistic observation into participation in the interference of religious worship, potentially exposing himself to legal consequences under long-standing federal civil rights statutes.

What Happened Inside the Church

According to multiple accounts, a group of anti-ICE activists entered the church during a live Sunday service, chanting and interrupting worshippers. The protesters targeted the church over alleged connections between one of its pastors and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lemon accompanied the group inside the church and recorded the incident. Church leaders reportedly asked those disrupting the service to leave. Worship was halted, congregants were visibly shaken, and the service was effectively interrupted.

For defenders of religious liberty, the incident raised immediate alarms—not about political speech, but about the right to worship free from intimidation and disruption.

Why This Is a Civil Rights Issue—Not a Speech Issue

From a pro-liberty perspective, the First Amendment protects both:

the right to free speech, and

the free exercise of religion.

A church service is not a public forum. It is private property dedicated to a constitutionally protected activity: worship.

Liberty advocates stress that the issue is not protest outside the church, which is generally protected, but entering a sanctuary during a service to interrupt worship, which can constitute interference with civil rights.

The Ku Klux Klan Act: Why It’s Being Discussed

Federal officials have indicated that Lemon has been placed “on notice” as the incident is reviewed. Among the statutes reportedly under consideration is the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a Reconstruction-era civil rights law still in force today.

Under 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3), it is illegal for two or more people to conspire to deprive others of their constitutional rights—including the right to freely exercise religion.

From a liberty standpoint, this law exists to prevent coordinated intimidation, not to police unpopular opinions. To bring such a charge, prosecutors would need to prove:

coordinated group action,

intent to interfere with worship,

and active participation in that interference.

That high bar explains why the statute is rarely used—but also why it remains relevant when organized groups disrupt religious services.

Journalism vs. Participation: The Legal Line

Lemon has defended his actions as journalism, arguing he was merely documenting events. Journalism is protected in America—but press status does not provide immunity from neutral laws, particularly on private property.

Civil liberties attorneys note the key question investigators will examine:

Was Lemon merely observing?

Or did he enter and remain inside the sanctuary during the disruption, effectively joining the interference?

From a pro-liberty view, this distinction protects everyone equally—ensuring civil rights laws are applied without regard to ideology or media status.

Why Religious Freedom Advocates Are Watching Closely

For defenders of religious liberty, selective enforcement would be the real danger. If churches can be disrupted because the cause is politically fashionable, then religious freedom becomes conditional.

The Ku Klux Klan Act was originally designed to stop mobs from intimidating Americans in churches and communities. Applying it evenly—without political favoritism—aligns with its original purpose.

As of publication:

No charges have been filed against Don Lemon.

The Department of Justice has not announced formal prosecution.

The matter remains under review.

The Liberty Principle at Stake

This case is not about silencing dissent. It is about preserving a core American promise:

You may protest.

You may speak.

But you may not trample another person’s constitutional right to worship.

A free society depends on civil liberties being defended consistently, especially when they protect minorities of belief from the passions of the crowd.

