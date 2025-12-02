The Department of Justice’s newly created Second Amendment Rights Section is preparing to file its first-ever constitutional lawsuit — targeting a high-profile blue-state gun law that federal attorneys say blatantly violates the right to keep and bear arms.

According to senior DOJ officials, the case will challenge a state’s sweeping “sensitive places” statute that effectively bans concealed carry across almost all public areas, including parks, mass transit, churches, restaurants, medical offices, and even some outdoor venues.

Critics have labeled it a backdoor handgun ban disguised as “public safety.”

The DOJ’s lawsuit is expected to drop within weeks — marking the most aggressive federal defense of gun rights in modern history.

The New 2A Section Moves Into Action

Earlier this month, the DOJ formally launched its Second Amendment Rights Section, housed inside the Civil Rights Division.

The mandate: treat violations of gun rights the same way the department treats violations of speech, religion, or equal protection.

Now, the office is gearing up for its inaugural test.

A DOJ source familiar with the preparations told LCN:

“This state law almost nullifies the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision.

It’s a direct assault on the right to carry, and the federal government will not ignore it.”

This will be the first time in American history that the Justice Department sues a state to expand gun rights rather than restrict them.

The Blue-State Law in DOJ’s Crosshairs

The soon-to-be-challenged statute includes:

A ban on carry in nearly all public areas

A broad “public gathering” clause that allows officials to designate temporary no-carry zones

Expansive definitions of “sensitive places” far beyond historical precedent

Strict licensing rules designed to slow or block permit issuance

Criminal penalties for carrying even with a permit

For liberty advocates, the law is effectively a statewide prohibition that dodges Supreme Court rulings by making legal carry impossible in practice.

The DOJ appears to agree.

A Fundamental Shift: Federal Government Now Upholding Gun Rights

This lawsuit represents a seismic reversal in federal posture.

For decades, blue-state attorneys general and the DOJ worked together to defend gun restrictions.

Now, under a realigned Civil Rights Division, the DOJ is poised to attack unconstitutional gun laws from the top down — the same way it has historically targeted states that violated voting rights or school desegregation rulings.

In other words:

Gun rights are now treated as civil rights.

Sen. Rand Paul praised the shift:

“For the first time, the federal government is fighting for the Second Amendment — not against it.”

What the Lawsuit Will Argue

Sources say DOJ lawyers will rely on:

The Supreme Court’s Heller , McDonald , and Bruen decisions

Historical analysis showing the state law has no analog in American tradition

Evidence that the law was drafted explicitly to evade Bruen

Data showing lawful carriers are not driving violent crime

Constitutional arguments tying gun rights to due process and equal protection

One official put it plainly:

“You cannot ban the right to carry by banning every place you can carry.”

Blue States Brace for Impact

Several Democratic governors have already issued statements blasting the new DOJ section as “extremist,” “politicized,” or “radical.”

But legislative staffers in those states privately admit that many of the post-Bruen gun laws were written with one goal in mind: to defy the Supreme Court until someone forced them to stop.

That “someone” appears to now be the federal government.

The Federalism Fight Ahead

This lawsuit will ignite one of the most significant constitutional battles of the decade:

Can the federal government force states to comply with the Second Amendment?

Can blue states continue to restrict carry rights under the guise of “sensitive places”?

Will courts endorse expansive federal protection for 2A like they have for other civil rights?

Liberty-minded lawyers believe the answer is yes.

If the DOJ succeeds, dozens of restrictive gun laws in New York, California, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Illinois could collapse almost overnight.

LCN Bottom Line

For the first time in American history, the Justice Department is preparing to sue a state for violating gun rights — not to defend a restriction, but to strike one down.

The creation of the Second Amendment Rights Section wasn’t symbolic.

It was phase one.

Phase two begins with this lawsuit — and it could redraw the national map of gun freedom for a generation.