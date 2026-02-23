It doesn’t take much.

The power goes out.

The roads freeze over.

The pharmacy is technically open — but unreachable.

That’s exactly what happened to Dr. Peter McCullough.

During a recent appearance, he described being stranded for five days during severe weather:

“We haven’t been able to leave the house. We can’t get out of the driveway. The pharmacies may be open, but sometimes you still can’t get there.”

Access doesn’t fail all at once.

It fails when you need it most.

And it’s happening more often.

Winter storms. Coastal surges. Hurricanes. Tornadoes.

This winter alone, historic storms left millions without power across the East Coast. Federal data shows emergency room visits rise during and after major storms — driven by injuries, infections, and delayed treatment.

“When patients get stranded, care becomes delayed,” McCullough said. “And that can turn trivial issues into very serious matters.”

The problem isn’t the storm.

It’s being unprepared when access disappears.

When You Can’t Leave Home

McCullough said he has patients who simply can’t get out during severe weather.

He shared two recent examples.

One patient developed a viral infection that progressed to sinusitis. She started antibiotics immediately.

“It resolved in about four days. She didn’t miss work. She didn’t have to go to urgent care.”

Crisis avoided — because care was available at home.

Another patient wasn’t as fortunate.

“I had a patient… it was a case of COVID… It went untreated and ended up with a huge blood clot. It nearly took her life.”

One patient had early access.

One patient didn’t.

Access made the difference.

Don’t Wait. Be Prepared.

The Medical Emergency Kit is doctor-prescribed and contains 8 essential medications used to treat more than 30 conditions:

Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (generic Augmentin) 875/125 mg – 28 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Doxycycline Hyclate 100 mg – 60 capsules

Metronidazole (generic Flagyl) 500 mg – 30 tablets

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (generic Bactrim) 800/160 mg – 28 tablets

Ivermectin 12 mg – 25 compounded capsules

Fluconazole (generic Diflucan) 150 mg – 2 tablets

Ondansetron (generic Zofran) 4 mg – 6 tablets

Emergency Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board

What People Are Saying

Each kit includes a physician-written guide explaining when and how to use each medication, plus virtual visit access and refill options for up to two years.

“The kit has antibiotics. It has antivirals. It has antiparasitics. It has a whole host of other things you can use,” McCullough said.

Severe weather events are increasing, and the CDC has announced we’re now in the 14th wave of COVID-19.

You can’t predict the next storm — or the next infection.

Note: This information is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional. Prescription medications require proper medical evaluation and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.