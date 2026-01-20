Do you remember Avery Jackson? The “trans girl” who, at 9, was on the cover of National Geographic?

Now, at 19, Avery has said that transitioning “ruined [his] life.”

His childhood and his normalcy were stolen from him. The chemical castration he endured has stunted his mental and physical development in irreversible ways, leaving him unable to father a child.

I have a few dispositions that come naturally and seem at odds. One is a desire to understand and empathize with all people, even when they have wildly challenging points of view.

And then there’s the protective dad mode. When I detect the exploitation of innocence. This causes me to see red, breathe fire, and seek the destruction of villains.

The extremes of this diabolical “trans” agenda exploit mental illness in our kids for a toxic mix of profit and satanic ideology. Yes, I’m using the word satanic. Because it’s evil. I oppose it with every fiber of my being.

Our job as dads is to protect our boys from anti-Western, identity-obsessed, Marxist dogma so that they can become the kind of men this world has always needed: strong, loyal, stoic, driven.

This is why I created Emergent Order Foundation – particularly Dad Saves America - for parents, for kids, and for the future.

We share heroic stories that elevate virtue, celebrate freedom, and invite people into a fuller understanding of who they’re meant to be.



I don’t want to come off too strong. However, we must save Western Civilization. I am hoping to bring on 50 new supporters to join me this month. Can you donate $10 or more to help us create pro-America media online?

DONATE

How We’re Going to Save America.

Emergent Order Foundation is creating a new media ecosystem focused on aspirational, virtue-driven stories to inspire men to embrace their full potential.

Our country desperately needs independent voices that aren’t NPR, Disney, and other woke media companies.

As a non-profit organization, we are only concerned with serving our mission to be a clear, strong, trusted voice speaking out to save America and the West.

Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America has over 450,000 subscribers and 44 million views! We’re creating a movement of dads and could-be dads who embrace our heroic calling to raise a new generation ready to thrive in a free society and be champions of Western Civilization.

The Censorship Files

We teamed up with Michael Shellenberger to investigate the censorship industrial complex. It’s a major documentary project exposing how a hidden system of government and corporate censorship is reshaping American democracy.



Jesus wisely taught us, “Ask, and you shall receive!”

I am emailing you to ask for your immediate support for our work.

And as a non-profit organization, we serve our mission to be a clear, strong, and trusted voice, demonstrating how dads can save America and Western Civilization.

Please join us today to Save America and create the pro-liberty version of PBS by donating $10, $35, $50, $100, or ANY amount today.

Thank you,



John Papola

Co-Founder & CEO, Emergent Order Foundation

Host of Dad Saves America