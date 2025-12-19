Liberty Conservative News

Stan
Stan
2h

Pagans are hard at work.

CINDY CLARKE
2h

The fight goes on and thank God for faithful warriors who stand up for truth and the constitution. We are facing this evil in Frederick County, Md. as the school board has just bypassed parents and passed a bill in favor of transgender bathroom and locker room facilities. The parents were ignored.

