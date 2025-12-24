A federal judge has struck down California education policies that allowed schools to conceal a child’s gender transition from parents, delivering a major victory for parental rights and limits on government power in the classroom.

On December 22, Roger T. Benitez, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, issued a permanent injunction barring state and local officials from enforcing rules that prevent parents from being informed when their children adopt new names, pronouns, or gender identities at school.

In a 52-page opinion, Benitez acknowledged the state’s stated goal of protecting students from harassment, but ruled that California’s approach trampled fundamental constitutional rights.

“The parental exclusion policies create a trifecta of harm,” Benitez wrote. He said the rules harm children by cutting parents out of critical guidance and potential mental-health intervention, harm parents by violating their Fourteenth Amendment right to direct the upbringing and healthcare of their children, and harm teachers by compelling them to participate in deception.

Teachers Forced to Conceal Information

At the center of the case were policies that required teachers to use new names and pronouns for students at school—while withholding that information from parents and even using different language when parents were present.

Benitez ruled that such requirements amount to state-mandated deception.

The injunction explicitly prohibits any employee in California’s education system from “misleading the parent or guardian of a minor child” regarding gender presentation at school, including:

Directly lying to parents

Blocking parental access to educational records

Using different names or pronouns with parents than those used in class

The court found the state’s justification—that students must be protected from being “outed” before they are ready—was overly broad and not narrowly tailored to respect parental rights or religious freedom.

“In articulating their interest, the State Defendants completely ignore the fact that parents possess a free exercise right to direct a child’s religious teaching,” Benitez wrote.

Liberty Victory for Parents and Teachers

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of teachers represented by the Thomas More Society, a public-interest law firm focused on constitutional and religious liberty cases.

Paul Jonna, special counsel at the organization, praised the decision as a decisive rebuke of government overreach.

“The Court’s comprehensive ruling protects all California parents, students, and teachers, and restores sanity and common sense,” Jonna said, warning that officials who continue enforcing secrecy policies could face serious legal consequences.

State Pushes Back

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has already moved to block the ruling, filing an application to stay the injunction while the state appeals.

In a statement, Bonta’s office claimed the court “misapplied the law” and argued the decision would ultimately be overturned, insisting that schools must remain places where transgender students can participate “as their authentic selves.”

Critics argue that framing once again places state ideology above parental authority—and treats families as obstacles rather than primary caregivers.

A Broader Liberty Fight

The ruling lands amid a growing national debate over parental rights, school transparency, and the expanding role of government in children’s personal and medical decisions. For liberty advocates, the decision reinforces a core constitutional principle: parents—not the state—are responsible for raising children.

As appeals move forward, the case is expected to shape similar legal challenges nationwide, especially in states pursuing secrecy policies under the banner of “student protection.”

For now, the injunction stands as a clear warning to education bureaucracies: constitutional rights do not end at the schoolhouse door.