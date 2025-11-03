The Federal Reserve’s quietly expanding digital dollar pilot program is moving into a new — and controversial — phase: direct testing with retail banks and consumer accounts.

What began as a limited experiment among financial institutions has now evolved into something far more sweeping — and for liberty advocates, far more alarming.

The Fed’s own briefing memo, circulated to select partner banks last week, confirms that the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot will enter “consumer-level evaluation” this quarter. That means real Americans will soon be testing programmable U.S. dollars in their everyday transactions.

“This isn’t innovation,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R–KY). “It’s surveillance in disguise. A programmable dollar is a programmable citizen — and freedom doesn’t work that way.”

From Banks to Buyers

The Federal Reserve’s Boston and New York branches have been running controlled digital dollar simulations since 2022 under the projects Hamilton and Cedar.

Those tests were initially described as “wholesale” experiments — restricted to transfers between banks.

Now, according to internal Fed communications obtained by Liberty Conservative News, the pilot’s Phase III allows participating institutions — including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and U.S. Bank — to invite select customers to use digital dollars for limited transactions.

The trials are reportedly being conducted through mobile wallet platforms connected to the Fed’s digital settlement layer, a network designed to mimic real-world consumer payments.

“This is the first step toward embedding the Federal Reserve directly into the private banking system,” said Caitlin Long, founder of Custodia Bank. “Once that door is open, the line between commercial and government money disappears.”

Programmable Money, Programmable Behavior

Supporters of the pilot claim it will modernize the payment system, reduce transaction times, and expand financial inclusion.

But critics see a darker motive — behavioral control through currency design.

Unlike cash or traditional deposits, CBDCs are programmable, meaning their usage can be tracked, restricted, or even reversed. In other words, money becomes a policy tool, not a medium of freedom.

“They can decide how, when, or where you spend your own money,” warned Rep. Tom Emmer (R–MN), who introduced the CBDC Anti-Surveillance Act in Congress. “Once that happens, financial privacy is gone forever.”

Central banks can theoretically program digital dollars to:

Expire after a set date to encourage spending;

Restrict purchases deemed “nonessential” or “carbon-intensive”;

Freeze funds during political unrest or emergencies;

Reward or penalize users based on compliance with policy goals.

“They call it efficiency,” said economist Peter St. Onge, “but it’s obedience by design.”

The Liberty Issue: Control vs. Consent

While the Fed insists the digital dollar would be “privacy-protected,” the very nature of a centralized, traceable currency makes anonymity impossible. Every transaction could be recorded on a federally accessible ledger — creating an unprecedented data trail of personal spending.

“Cash equals freedom,” said Dr. Ron Paul, former Congressman and sound-money advocate. “Digital cash equals surveillance. It’s that simple.”

Liberty groups argue that the digital dollar would enable the same kind of social-credit-style control already seen in China’s digital yuan system — where citizens can lose spending privileges for low “trust” scores or political dissent.

Even the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), often dubbed the “central bank of central banks,” has publicly called CBDCs “programmable instruments for policy enforcement.”

That’s bureaucratic code for money that behaves according to rules you didn’t write.

Behind the Bureaucratic Curtain

The Federal Reserve continues to claim that the pilot is purely “research-oriented” and that no decision has been made to issue a CBDC.

However, the newly revealed expansion contradicts that message.

Participating banks were instructed to test:

Retail payments and deposits ;

Direct peer-to-peer transfers ;

Automated transaction approvals based on programmable parameters ;

Compliance verification tied to identity tokens.

This last feature — linking digital wallets to verified digital IDs — is raising the loudest alarms among privacy advocates.

“Once your identity and your money are fused in a single system, freedom is no longer yours to give or take,” said Kurt Couchman of Americans for Prosperity. “It’s managed by code — and controlled by the state.”

The Political Battle Begins

Several Republican lawmakers are now pushing legislation to ban any U.S. CBDC rollout without explicit congressional approval.

Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Emmer have both reintroduced bills requiring the Fed to maintain the “cash option” and prohibit the direct issuance of digital wallets to citizens.

Meanwhile, some state legislatures — including Florida, South Dakota, and Texas — have passed laws preemptively banning CBDCs within their jurisdictions.

“The federal government has no business turning currency into a surveillance platform,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “We’re not letting them code control into the dollar.”

The End of Anonymous Exchange

Digital convenience comes at a steep cost: the death of private exchange.

Every purchase becomes a data point, every transfer a potential transaction log, every donation or payment an entry in a searchable database.

“A free society runs on voluntary exchange,” said Heritage Foundation fellow Kevin Roberts. “When the state tracks that exchange, it stops being voluntary — it becomes permission-based.”

As the Fed’s trial quietly expands, liberty advocates warn that this may be the last chance to stop the transformation of money from a tool of freedom into a mechanism of control.

“If we let them digitize the dollar, they won’t need to ban your speech,” said Rand Paul. “They’ll just turn off your wallet.”

Conclusion: The Digital Trap

Central Bank Digital Currencies are being marketed as innovation — but what they represent is infrastructure for total financial surveillance.

Today it’s just a pilot. Tomorrow it could be mandatory. And once that happens, there may be no way back to private exchange, no way to hold value beyond government oversight, and no way to live free from bureaucratic permission.

Programmable money means programmable citizens — and liberty was never meant to run on code.