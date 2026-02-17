This report gives me hope that justice will be served:

Republicans are demanding FULL RESTITUTION for Rudy Giuliani, who was charged with 13 felony counts and fined $148 million after contesting Georgia’s 2020 election, following Fulton County’s admission that 315,000 votes were fraudulently counted.

Since you’ve been supporting me through thick and thin, you know more than anyone that I’ve been dragged through hell and back over the last 5 years.

And what was my terrible crime?

As it turns out, my crime was speaking the truth, God’s honest truth.

Ballots were, in fact, WRONGLY counted. 315,000 of them to be exact in a state decided by less than 12,000 votes!

If America becomes a country where Deep State goons and corrupt lawyers and judges can RUIN you for simply asking questions and telling the truth, then our Free Republic is dead.

That’s why I’m not giving up the fight. And neither is President Trump.

Giving up this fight means giving up on what America stands for. It means surrendering to fear tactics and legal warfare.

The bad guys who perverted our justice system cannot just get off with a slap on the wrist. Dropped charges and a dismissed prosecutor do not undo the catastrophic damage that was done.

That’s why I’m humbly asking you to join Republicans who are calling for FULL RESTITUTION for yours truly.

When these leftist crooks first had me booked in Georgia, they filed my mugshot under booking # 2313757.

So my goal is to have 2,313,757 red-blooded Americans sign the petition for a full restitution.

Please add your name to the PETITION calling for FULL RESTITUTION FOR RUDY W. GIULIANI.

ADD YOUR NAME

Thank you and God bless you,

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Defense Trust