The U.S. dollar is on track for its weakest weekly performance in months, sliding sharply as traders boost their expectations that the Federal Reserve may deliver another interest-rate cut in December. The shift marks a decisive turn in currency markets, where sentiment has quickly swung from caution to outright positioning for a more dovish Fed.

The Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against major global currencies, has fallen steadily throughout the week — putting it on pace for its worst performance since July. The move comes as bond yields soften and investors reassess the path of U.S. monetary policy heading into year-end.

Rate-Cut Expectations Drive the Sell-Off

The dollar’s decline accelerated after new economic data pointed to cooling momentum in the U.S. economy:

Consumer confidence has slipped to multi-month lows.

Manufacturing surveys remain uneven.

Wage growth has cooled.

Treasury yields continue to drift lower as bond markets price in easing.

Futures markets now assign significantly higher odds that the Fed will opt for a second rate cut in December, further widening the gap between earlier expectations and the central bank’s cautious tone.

Lower projected interest rates make dollar-denominated assets less attractive, prompting global investors to rotate into other currencies and risk assets.

Euro and Yen Strengthen Against the Dollar

The dollar’s weakness has breathed life into several major currencies:

The euro posted its strongest weekly surge since late summer.

The Japanese yen recovered from multi-month lows as traders reassessed interest-rate differentials.

Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar also gained ground, benefiting from improved risk appetite.

Currency strategists note that the dollar’s weakening trend could continue if incoming data confirms a softer economic backdrop.

Global Markets React

The ripple effects of a softer dollar are beginning to show:

Gold prices climbed as lower yields boosted safe-haven demand.

Emerging-market currencies logged rare weekly gains, easing pressure on their central banks.

Equities have benefited from a slightly weaker dollar, particularly in sectors sensitive to global trade.

However, analysts warn that volatility could return quickly if the Fed pushes back against the market’s rate-cut expectations.

What Comes Next?

The big question now is whether the Fed will validate the market’s view.

If the central bank signals comfort with easing in December, the dollar could extend its decline into early 2026. But if policymakers resist the market’s enthusiasm — emphasizing inflation’s persistence or the need for patience — the greenback could rebound sharply.

For now, the trend is unmistakable:

The dollar is weakening, rate-cut bets are rising, and markets are repositioning fast.