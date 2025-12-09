The Biden–ATF regulatory machine is facing another major legal battle after multiple gun-rights organizations filed lawsuits this week challenging a new, unannounced rule that reclassifies several widely owned rifle platforms as “regulated firearms” — overnight and without congressional approval.

According to the plaintiffs, the ATF’s latest move amounts to backdoor gun control, bypassing the legislative process by redefining ordinary rifles as restricted weapons through bureaucratic fiat. The rule — buried in an administrative update and activated without a public comment period — could impact millions of lawful gun owners.

Gun Owners of America (GOA), the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), and several state chapters of the NRA have joined together in federal lawsuits alleging that ATF’s new rule is unconstitutional, unlawful, and deliberately deceptive.

What ATF Did: The “Surprise Redefinition” of Rifle Platforms

The rule in question expands ATF’s definition of a “rifle designed or intended to be fired from the shoulder” to include:

Many popular pistol-caliber carbines

Lightweight modular rifles

Several AR-style platforms that can be configured multiple ways

Certain chassis systems that previously did not require NFA regulation

The ATF claims the update is merely a “clarification.”

Gun-rights groups say it’s a sweeping reinterpretation that effectively criminalizes existing firearm configurationsthat Americans have owned legally for decades.

Under the rule, thousands of configurations could now require:

A federal tax stamp

Registration under the National Firearms Act (NFA)

Possession limits

Federal serializing and record requirements

Failure to comply could make otherwise lawful gun owners felons.

Gun Groups: ATF Is Acting Like a Legislature, Not a Regulator

plaintiffs argue the ATF is again doing what federal courts have repeatedly warned against — inventing new laws and classifications that Congress never passed.

FPC’s lawsuit states:

“This is legislative power exercised by an agency with zero constitutional authority to write criminal statutes.”

GOA’s counsel said the ATF’s new rule is “functionally identical” to its pistol-brace debacle — a regulatory ambush that triggered mass noncompliance, contradictory guidance, and multiple court injunctions.

The groups are seeking:

A preliminary injunction

A permanent block on enforcement

A declaration that the rule violates the Second Amendment

A ruling that ATF exceeded its statutory authority under the Administrative Procedure Act

The Constitutional Case: Supreme Court Precedent Favors Gun Owners

Second Amendment legal analysts say the lawsuits have strong footing because:

1. Bruen requires a historical analogue for any new gun regulation.

Reclassifying millions of common-use rifles has no historical basis and fails the Supreme Court’s “text, history, tradition” test.

2. Congress never authorized ATF to create new categories of firearms.

The agency is permitted to enforce — not invent — gun laws.

3. The rule likely violates due process.

Americans cannot be made felons based on retroactive, ambiguous reclassifications.

4. ATF bypassed mandatory rulemaking steps.

No public comment. No notice. No legislative authorization.

This is exactly the sort of executive overreach that courts have been striking down in ghost gun, frame/receiver, and pistol-brace cases.

Gun Owners: “This Is Confiscation by Regulation”

For gun owners across the country, the ruling could have enormous consequences.

If allowed to stand:

Tens of millions of rifles could fall under new restrictions.

Gun owners would face sudden and expensive compliance requirements.

A national registry could effectively expand in scope.

Popular, affordable rifle platforms could become legally risky to purchase or build.

One gun shop owner told LCN:

“This isn’t regulation — it’s reclassification to discourage ownership. It’s slow-motion confiscation through paperwork.”

ATF Defends the Rule — Critics Call the Explanation Nonsense

ATF officials say the rule simply “clarifies existing definitions” to ensure consistency in firearm classification.

But gun groups argue the “clarification” excuses are a deliberate smokescreen:

ATF has reclassified the same firearm differently in different states.

Letters of determination have been retracted without explanation.

Law-abiding customers are left guessing which rifles are legal.

One attorney said:

“ATF wants maximum flexibility: the power to say something is legal on Monday and illegal on Tuesday — and prosecute you on Wednesday.”

LCN Bottom Line

The latest ATF rule is shaping up to be one of the most consequential gun-rights battles of the decade.

Gun-rights advocates say a rogue agency is once again trying to:

Expand gun registries

Restrict common rifle platforms

Ignore Supreme Court precedent

Criminalize configurations Congress never banned

Rep. Thomas Massie and other liberty lawmakers are already signaling support for efforts to overturn the rule, calling it:

“Another unconstitutional ATF overreach designed to punish law-abiding citizens.”

With lawsuits moving rapidly, this fight could land before the Supreme Court — and potentially deliver a massive new precedent on the limits of federal gun regulation.