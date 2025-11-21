Kathy Hochul recently welcomed communist antisemite Zohran Mamdani into the governor’s office to, in Hochul’s words, discuss their “shared priorities.”

What that actually means: How to successfully impose a radical, Far Left Marxist agenda on New York!

After Mamdani’s visit, Hochul immediately began pushing to raise taxes AGAINto fund the Communist Mayor’s agenda.

That begs the question…

Who’s the REAL governor of New York - Kathy Hochul or Zohran Mamdani?

Despite the LIES Hochul spews about being an “independent,” she’s bent the knee to become a puppet of Mamdani and the Far Left.

They’re working in LOCKSTEP to implement his Marxist vision for New York!

As the next Governor of New York, I’ll stand up to Mamdani’s insanity – and voters know it.

Back-to-back polls have shown us with a 1-POINT LEAD over Hochul. We have a clear path to victory in this governor’s race.

…But only if grassroots America First patriots like YOU continue to support our campaign.

So please, make a grassroots contribution to help FIRE Commie Mamdani’s puppet governor, Kathy Hochul – and help us unlock a 600% MATCH.

CONTRIBUTE $25 >>

CONTRIBUTE $50 >>

CONTRIBUTE $75 >>

CONTRIBUTE $100 >>

CONTRIBUTE $250 >>

CONTRIBUTE OTHER AMOUNT >>

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik