Millions of illegals POURED into our country under Crooked Joe Biden — and now, Former ICE Director Tom Homan is WARNING: Biden’s open-border invasion could RIG our elections for YEARS.

This wasn’t a mistake. It was a plan.

Biden let the invasion happen, then overturned President Trump’s Census rule — so illegals could be counted in the Census and boost Democrat seats in Congress.

“They’re flooding sanctuary cities, and those illegals are being COUNTED,” Homan said. “That means more House seats for the Left — and less power for real Americans. It’s rigged.”

And this isn’t the first time the Radical Left tried to steal power.

Remember when they tried to ram through DC statehood? That wasn’t about “representation.” That was about securing two guaranteed Democrat Senate seats — forever.

It’s ALWAYS been about one thing: power.

They can’t win on ideas, so they CHEAT with the Census.

They pack illegals into blue states, count them, and walk away with 10+ House seats they never earned.

President Trump is BACK — but the fight isn’t over.

That’s why we need every America First patriot to take action RIGHT NOW.

The 2025 Trump-Voter Census is live — and your record is still unverified, Patriot.

This critical effort is ONLY for U.S. citizens who refuse to let the Left rig our elections.

To shut down the Left’s rigged system once and for all, you need to complete your Trump-Voter Census IMMEDIATELY:

The Left is counting on your silence — don’t give it to them.

Stand up. Be counted. Protect our country.