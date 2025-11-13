Liberty Conservative News

DefCon-Dan
Nov 13

"The National Education Association and its state affiliates have been quietly circulating memos warning lawmakers that the exodus is eroding their political influence.

Fewer students in public schools means fewer dollars for unionized districts. And fewer dollars means shrinking staff, declining dues, and less leverage over state legislatures."

The NEA just admitted that the public school system is in fact a political influence system.

They also admitted that they are in fact a money making system, which is one of their main concerns.

That explains one of the main reasons for the exodus from the public indoctrination system right there.

Insectman
Nov 13

Public schools [i.e. Leftist Indoctrination Centers Extreme (LICE)] cannot be fixed.

Whatever victories gained trying to fix public schools will need to be monitored beyond the capacity of hundreds of volunteers. The teacher unions and their allies such as the ACLU own government schools. They will quickly take back any lost ground and they will not hesitate to do it in an under-handed manner while your group operates honestly and ethically.

I am a retired teacher and unequivocally proclaim that there is no hope for America if Christians and conservatives allow their children to be indoctrinated in the public schools. We must rescue our children!

Please see the Exodus Mandate's “Call to Dunkirk” on YouTube.

