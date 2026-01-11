Trusted medical experts like Dr. Peter McCullough warned months ago that this year’s flu season would be one for the record books, in part because this year’s more virulent flu variant would not respond to the so-called “flu vaccine.” Dr. McCullough told Real America’s Voice:

“This year’s dominant H3N2 strain is unlikely to respond well to the current flu vaccine formulation, despite millions of Americans receiving it.”

Dr. McCullough was, unfortunately, absolutely correct. This year’s flu is more deadly, more virulent — and the flu vaccine is doing almost nothing to stop its spread.

And now the mainstream media is catching on. According to NBC News:

Doctors’ visits for flu-like symptoms — fevers, sore throat, extreme fatigue and body aches — have hit the highest level in nearly 30 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and are likely to continue to rise in the coming weeks. At least 5,000 people have died this season, including nine children. For the week ending Dec. 27, the CDC reported that nearly 1 in 10 outpatient visits nationwide — 8.2% — were for flu-like illnesses. That’s the highest logged since the CDC started tracking such visits in 1997. The flu has accounted for more than 11 million illnesses this season and 120,000 hospitalizations. Forty-five states are experiencing high to very high levels of flu activity.

Symptoms are familiar — fever, chills, fatigue, cough, sore throat — but reports suggest they are more intense and longer-lasting than what many people are used to.

Most frightening is that, as bad as it is, it is likely to get worse:

Because the latest data is from the week of Christmas, it doesn’t yet reflect illnesses caused by holiday travel and gatherings. “It’s still too soon to know what the impact of the holiday season is going to be on flu activity,” said Krista Kniss, an epidemiologist in the CDC’s influenza division. “We’re not anywhere close to being done.”

THE KEY TO AVOIDING HOSPITALIZATION: EARLY TREATMENT

While trying to avoid the flu is important, the reality is that sometimes there is nothing you can do to prevent getting sick. That’s when early treatment becomes so important.

Early treatment with prescription antivirals can shorten the length and severity of the flu — and help avoid dangerous hospitalizations or trips to the emergency room.

