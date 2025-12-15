Liberty Conservative News

3 Comments

3 Comments

gerrye j fielden nee Becker
5h

THANK YOU! NO TO DIGITAL IDs!!!

Frances Lynch
3h

FANTASTIC!!!

Now Trump is signing or has already signed an exec order allowing this AI takeover of government. Will what they are doing stop him/it?

Also a number of state AGs are planning on sueing so I am encouraged. But keep in mind that while this is going on, Palentier is roaring through governemnt records with apparently NO supervision.

AND their project directors now hold US military rank, why? My guess is so they cannot be easily supervised. For they can resond to any inquiry saying what they are doing is, "classified."

