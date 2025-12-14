Since 2023, the Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa has had a superintendent who was in the country illegally, lied on official documents about being a citizen, and habitually made false claims about his background. His salary and benefits cost the taxpayers $305,000 per year.



When ICE arrested Ian Roberts for being in the country illegally despite an active deportation order issued under the Biden administration, it sent shock waves through the district and throughout the country.



However, here’s what you may not have heard in the news…



In February of this year, my organization, Defending Education, published a breaking investigation into Iowa schools’ affirmative action policies.

We reported that, contrary to federal law, Des Moines Public Schools had an affirmative action plan in place that included racial quotas in their hiring goals.

It was no surprise to me that the Des Moines school board rushed to hire someone who checked their preferred identity boxes — not only did he support the affirmative action strategy of the district, he likely benefited from it!



What comes next?



You and I must do everything in our power to uproot these political and ideological litmus tests from our schools.



No more DEI.



No more “equity” mathematics.



No more race-based hiring.



Here’s how you can help:



Since our founding in 2021, Defending Education has been the top organization exposing harmful agendas in our schools and equipping parents to fight back against them.



My team fully relies on your immediate support to keep our investigations alive.



Please chip in any amount you can today.



Thank you,



Nicole Neily

President

Defending Education