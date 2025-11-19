I learned firsthand how our culture despises achievement and wishes to destroy anyone willing to challenge the status quo, big government, or the Fake News media machine.



When I was ousted from Project Veritas, two big things (one you haven’t heard about) happened to me.



FIRST: The media launched a vicious smear campaign against me like I’ve never seen before. Make no mistake: They identified this as an opportunity to “cancel” me forever and tried everything in their power to destroy me and everything I’ve ever stood for.



They failed.



SECOND: I received an OVERWHELMING amount of support from patriots across the country. These brave men and women defended me, but more importantly, they stood up for the principles of liberty and free speech.



One of my top supporters was The Atlas Society.



Jennifer Grossman, the CEO of The Atlas Society, proudly stood by my side and even invited me to speak with a gathering of the organization’s top student leaders about free speech and how Howard Roark, the fictional hero of The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand, remains my inspiration to act with integrity.



My mentor, Andrew Breitbart, reminds us that politics is downstream from culture. But what is culture downstream from? Answer: Philosophy. That’s where The Atlas Society shines, engaging young people with the virtues of reason, achievement, and benevolent self-interest in wildly creative, artistic ways.



Have you ever read Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged or The Fountainhead?



These books changed how I saw the world and my role in it.



But they are 700+ pages long!



Jennifer shared this terrifying statistic with me: Daily reading of books among young people has fallen from 70% in the late 1970s to 12% today.



So, how do we preserve Rand’s role as the greatest all-time recruiter for liberty? That’s where The Atlas Society gets creative! They leverage art and technology to create programming for “skimmers, swimmers, and deep divers.”



Skimmers: Social media memes and animated videos — every single one of their 50 posts a week gets 40K comments, shares, and likes. The “Draw My Life” videos on concepts like Capitalism, Property Rights, and Free Speech reach MILLIONS of viewers. Links invite young people on a journey for deeper intellectual exploration.



Swimmers: Graphic novel adaptations of Ayn Rand’s shorter books, Pocket Guides that distill big concepts like Postmodernism and Socialism into a 90-minute read. Weekly podcasts with top entrepreneurs and thought-leaders, and discussion groups like “Morals & Markets.”



Deep Divers: They recruited an all-star academic faculty of philosophers and economists who guide students on a deeper study of Rand’s philosophy, publish independent work, and provide programming at their summer conference for students (the Galt’s Gulch Summit, where I spoke!).

Ultimately, here is what The Atlas Society is fighting FOR:

Free market capitalism

Rational self-interest

Respect for achievement and success

Free speech

The future of young people and our great country

And here is what The Atlas Society is fighting AGAINST:

Cancel Culture

Our Educational system indoctrinating young people to embrace socialism

Our sick culture that demonizes success and embraces twisted ideas

Big government

These students inspire me. Sadly, young people are learning to embrace socialism, reject critical thinking skills, and shed their creativity.



Well, NOT these students.



The Atlas Society is teaching students that they CAN accomplish great things, become leaders, and inspire others to do the same.



