A newly leaked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) briefing has ignited alarm across Capitol Hill and the civil-liberties community after revealing that the agency is exploring a controversial “intent analysis” program designed to scan Americans’ social-media posts and predict potential future crimes before they occur.

The briefing, intended for senior DHS leadership and now circulating among lawmakers, outlines plans to integrate AI-driven sentiment modeling, behavioral analytics, and keyword clusters to flag individuals who may “pose future risks” based on online activity — even when no criminal act has been committed.

Civil liberties advocates say it amounts to the federal government building a pre-crime surveillance system, something straight out of dystopian fiction but now inching toward real-world deployment.

“They want to detect crimes before they happen”

The leaked materials describe DHS’s goal as identifying “early indicators of violent or extremist intent” through automated scanning of:

Public social-media posts

Forum discussions

Video comments

Live-stream chats

Group membership patterns

Emoji and reaction sentiment

“Digital proximity” to other flagged accounts

Internal notes warn that the model is “experimental,” yet DHS analysts have pushed for pilot programs with fusion centers and local law-enforcement partners in early 2026.

One slide describes the initiative as “proactive threat identification using digital intent signals.”

A senior congressional staffer who reviewed the documents told LCN:

“This goes way beyond monitoring for criminal activity.

DHS wants to use AI to guess who might commit a crime someday.

That is wildly unconstitutional.”

A new frontier of federal surveillance — without warrants

DHS insists that monitoring public social-media posts is legally permissible. But critics note that inferring criminal intent from speech, jokes, memes, or political commentary is something courts have never sanctioned.

According to the documents, the system evaluates:

Tone and emotional intensity

Implicit language patterns

“Conflict indicators”

Frustration levels

Political sentiment

Frequency of posts during “stress events”

Interactions with other monitored accounts

One civil-liberties attorney called it:

“Big Tech social-credit scoring dressed up as counterterrorism.”

Unlike traditional surveillance, this model does not require:

Probable cause

A criminal predicate

A warrant

Evidence of wrongdoing

Only “risk indicators” generated by algorithms — many of which DHS acknowledges have high false-positive rates.

Lawmakers: DHS is building a digital dragnet targeting political dissent

Rep. Thomas Massie blasted the program after being briefed on the leak:

“This is Minority Report policing, except run by bureaucrats who already abuse surveillance powers.

No American should be flagged because an AI didn’t like their tone or politics.”

Sen. Rand Paul warned that the project could easily be weaponized:

“It is impossible to separate ‘intent analysis’ from political profiling.

This is an attempt to algorithmically police thought.”

And privacy groups note that DHS fusion centers have historically targeted:

Anti-lockdown activists

Parents at school board meetings

Religious conservatives

Gun-rights supporters

The new system could turbocharge those abuses.

DHS claims it’s “just exploratory” — but internal notes suggest planning is well underway

DHS spokespeople insist the agency is merely “studying emerging technologies,” not launching a new program.

But the leaked slides show DHS already:

Conducting vendor evaluations

Testing sentiment models on historical case data

Coordinating with social-media companies

Mapping out privacy “mitigation strategies”

Scheduling training for state fusion centers

Drafting funding requests for fiscal year 2027

One slide is titled: “Phase 1: Early Field Evaluation.”

Another notes: “Initial accuracy remains low, but operational promise remains high.”

Civil Liberties Experts: This violates the First and Fourth Amendments

Legal analysts warn the program could violate:

First Amendment

By penalizing political speech, emotional expression, or controversial opinions.

Fourth Amendment

By treating public speech as grounds for predictive suspicion, effectively creating a digital general warrant.

Fourteenth Amendment

By allowing opaque algorithms to make quasi-criminal risk decisions with no due-process protections.

A former DHS privacy officer told LCN:

“The Constitution requires individualized suspicion.

AI intent analysis eliminates that entirely.”

Where this goes next: states and Congress are preparing to intervene

Several states — including Texas, Florida, and Tennessee — are drafting legislation to block DHS or local law enforcement from participating in any “pre-crime analysis” tools that evaluate political or emotional content.

On the federal side, lawmakers are preparing hearings, subpoenas, and proposals to ban DHS from purchasing or using predictive-intent models for domestic surveillance.

Massie said a prohibition must be passed quickly:

“If this system is allowed to expand, every American becomes a potential suspect in a government algorithm.”

LCN Bottom Line

DHS’s leaked “intent analysis” program represents one of the most radical expansions of surveillance power in years.

This isn’t about stopping criminals after they act — It’s about predicting what Americans might do based on their speech, emotional tone, or political environment.

A government that monitors thought patterns is a government that has abandoned constitutional limits.

The fight over this program could become a decisive civil-liberties battle of 2026 — and a defining moment for whether Americans live under law, or under algorithms.