Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

4 Comments

User's avatar
Paul G. Celentano's avatar
Paul G. Celentano
2hEdited

I flew from Philadelphia to Boston to Tokyo and then to Saigon in June of 2023. In Philadelphia, I was to step inside a vertical cylinder of sorts and was scanned. I asked if it was biometric. They said no and that it was some other reason (faster, more thorough... I forget). Later flew around Viet Nam (tourist) and came back to the US via Hanoi, Taipei, and finally New York City (JFK). Got in line to get through customs with my passport in hand (but closed) and when I stood in front of the agent, she asked, "Paul Celentano?" I said yes. I went to show her my passports and she said, "I don't need your passport, go ahead," and it was then that I realized that I had indeed been biometrically scanned in Philadelphia and that the data was indeed stored. So yeah, it's being done. When I tell this story to those who are inclined to entertaining "conspiracy theories'" even THEY can't believe it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
gus gaster's avatar
gus gaster
3h

Absolutely nothing will happen. No one ever goes to jail. Epstein who?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture