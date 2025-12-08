Massie Demands Investigation Into TSA After Reports of Biometric Misuse at Checkpoints
Reports show TSA storing facial data longer than allowed and scanning travelers without consent.
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is demanding an immediate congressional investigation into the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) after new reports allege the agency has been misusing biometric data at airport checkpoints — including storing images longer than permitted, running facial recognition scans without consent, and sharing passenger data with outside agencies.
The revelations, first highlighted by whistleblowers inside TSA and later confirmed by internal documents obtained by oversight staff, suggest the agency may have violated federal privacy law, exceeded its authority, and engaged in a quiet expansion of biometric surveillance on millions of American travelers.
Massie, a longtime critic of federal surveillance programs, says the reports show a “disturbing pattern” across federal agencies:
“From the FBI to DHS to TSA, the federal government keeps pushing illegal surveillance under the guise of ‘security.’
TSA has no authority to build biometric files on law-abiding Americans.”
What TSA Is Accused of Doing
According to whistleblower accounts and reviewed documents, TSA may have:
1. Stored facial recognition images far beyond stated limits
Publicly, TSA claims images are retained for “fewer than 24 hours.”
Documents now show some images may have been kept weeks or months.
2. Used biometric scans on passengers who never opted in
Multiple travelers reported being scanned automatically — with no warning, signage, or choice.
3. Shared biometric data with DHS fusion centers
This could include state and local law-enforcement databases, which have fewer privacy safeguards.
4. Integrated biometric scans into “behavior detection” algorithms
A controversial program Congress previously told TSA to shut down.
5. Tested new AI-powered face-matching tools without congressional approval
Internal emails show TSA piloted new systems in at least eight airports without notifying lawmakers.
Massie called this “mission creep on steroids.”
TSA’s Shift: From Airport Security to Identity Policing
Liberty groups have warned for years that TSA’s push into biometric screening was not about faster lines — it was about identity control, data collection, and federal tracking.
The new reports indicate:
TSA is building the foundation of a national biometric checkpoint system
Airport screening is being repurposed as a testing ground for federal surveillance tech
Data could eventually be tied into DHS’s broader digital-ID efforts
Massie warned:
“Airports are becoming federal surveillance corridors.
Americans shouldn’t have to trade their face for the ability to travel.”
Massie Calls for Hearings, Subpoenas, and a Freeze on Biometric Programs
In a letter to the House Homeland Security Committee, Massie demanded:
Immediate public hearings with TSA Administrator David Pekoske
Production of all biometric retention logs
A full audit of TSA’s biometric pilot programs
Subpoenas for the contractors providing AI matching services
An immediate halt to TSA’s biometric expansion until the investigation concludes
He also wants all airports to post clear signage informing travelers of their right to opt out of facial recognition — something TSA often downplays.
Why This Matters: Federal Agencies Keep Getting Caught
TSA’s alleged violations come as:
DHS expands digital-identity pilots across multiple states
FBI whistleblowers expose hidden facial recognition databases
IRS tests AI-based risk scoring
CBP deploys biometrics at land borders in ways critics say exceed congressional authority
Massie says it’s all connected:
“The surveillance state grows in the shadows.
Every time a bureaucrat decides your rights are optional, the government gets more powerful — and less accountable.”
Travelers Report Feeling “Deceived”
Dozens of travelers have submitted statements saying they were:
Not informed they were being scanned
Told by agents they couldn’t decline
Photographed even after opting out
Redirected or delayed when requesting alternative screening
One traveler told LCN:
“They pointed me into the camera before I could say anything.
When I objected, the agent said, ‘It’s already done.’”
This contradicts TSA’s claim that all biometric screening is voluntary.
Legal Experts: TSA May Have Broken Federal Law
Several privacy attorneys say TSA’s actions likely violate:
The Privacy Act of 1974
Federal data-collection statutes
DHS’s own biometric governance rules
Court precedent requiring clear notice and informed consent
One former DHS privacy officer said:
“If these reports are accurate, TSA is operating outside its legal boundaries.”
LCN Bottom Line
Rep. Thomas Massie is once again sounding the alarm on federal surveillance — this time targeting TSA’s growing biometric empire.
If the allegations are true, TSA has turned airport security into a biometric dragnet, quietly expanding federal power and collecting Americans’ most sensitive data without transparency or consent.
Massie’s investigation could become the most significant oversight battle over TSA authority since the agency’s creation after 9/11.
The question now is whether Congress will rein it in — or let the surveillance state take yet another step forward.
I flew from Philadelphia to Boston to Tokyo and then to Saigon in June of 2023. In Philadelphia, I was to step inside a vertical cylinder of sorts and was scanned. I asked if it was biometric. They said no and that it was some other reason (faster, more thorough... I forget). Later flew around Viet Nam (tourist) and came back to the US via Hanoi, Taipei, and finally New York City (JFK). Got in line to get through customs with my passport in hand (but closed) and when I stood in front of the agent, she asked, "Paul Celentano?" I said yes. I went to show her my passports and she said, "I don't need your passport, go ahead," and it was then that I realized that I had indeed been biometrically scanned in Philadelphia and that the data was indeed stored. So yeah, it's being done. When I tell this story to those who are inclined to entertaining "conspiracy theories'" even THEY can't believe it!
Absolutely nothing will happen. No one ever goes to jail. Epstein who?