Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is demanding an immediate congressional investigation into the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) after new reports allege the agency has been misusing biometric data at airport checkpoints — including storing images longer than permitted, running facial recognition scans without consent, and sharing passenger data with outside agencies.

The revelations, first highlighted by whistleblowers inside TSA and later confirmed by internal documents obtained by oversight staff, suggest the agency may have violated federal privacy law, exceeded its authority, and engaged in a quiet expansion of biometric surveillance on millions of American travelers.

Massie, a longtime critic of federal surveillance programs, says the reports show a “disturbing pattern” across federal agencies:

“From the FBI to DHS to TSA, the federal government keeps pushing illegal surveillance under the guise of ‘security.’

TSA has no authority to build biometric files on law-abiding Americans.”

What TSA Is Accused of Doing

According to whistleblower accounts and reviewed documents, TSA may have:

1. Stored facial recognition images far beyond stated limits

Publicly, TSA claims images are retained for “fewer than 24 hours.”

Documents now show some images may have been kept weeks or months.

2. Used biometric scans on passengers who never opted in

Multiple travelers reported being scanned automatically — with no warning, signage, or choice.

3. Shared biometric data with DHS fusion centers

This could include state and local law-enforcement databases, which have fewer privacy safeguards.

4. Integrated biometric scans into “behavior detection” algorithms

A controversial program Congress previously told TSA to shut down.

5. Tested new AI-powered face-matching tools without congressional approval

Internal emails show TSA piloted new systems in at least eight airports without notifying lawmakers.

Massie called this “mission creep on steroids.”

TSA’s Shift: From Airport Security to Identity Policing

Liberty groups have warned for years that TSA’s push into biometric screening was not about faster lines — it was about identity control, data collection, and federal tracking.

The new reports indicate:

TSA is building the foundation of a national biometric checkpoint system

Airport screening is being repurposed as a testing ground for federal surveillance tech

Data could eventually be tied into DHS’s broader digital-ID efforts

Massie warned:

“Airports are becoming federal surveillance corridors.

Americans shouldn’t have to trade their face for the ability to travel.”

Massie Calls for Hearings, Subpoenas, and a Freeze on Biometric Programs

In a letter to the House Homeland Security Committee, Massie demanded:

Immediate public hearings with TSA Administrator David Pekoske

Production of all biometric retention logs

A full audit of TSA’s biometric pilot programs

Subpoenas for the contractors providing AI matching services

An immediate halt to TSA’s biometric expansion until the investigation concludes

He also wants all airports to post clear signage informing travelers of their right to opt out of facial recognition — something TSA often downplays.

Why This Matters: Federal Agencies Keep Getting Caught

TSA’s alleged violations come as:

DHS expands digital-identity pilots across multiple states

FBI whistleblowers expose hidden facial recognition databases

IRS tests AI-based risk scoring

CBP deploys biometrics at land borders in ways critics say exceed congressional authority

Massie says it’s all connected:

“The surveillance state grows in the shadows.

Every time a bureaucrat decides your rights are optional, the government gets more powerful — and less accountable.”

Travelers Report Feeling “Deceived”

Dozens of travelers have submitted statements saying they were:

Not informed they were being scanned

Told by agents they couldn’t decline

Photographed even after opting out

Redirected or delayed when requesting alternative screening

One traveler told LCN:

“They pointed me into the camera before I could say anything.

When I objected, the agent said, ‘It’s already done.’”

This contradicts TSA’s claim that all biometric screening is voluntary.

Legal Experts: TSA May Have Broken Federal Law

Several privacy attorneys say TSA’s actions likely violate:

The Privacy Act of 1974

Federal data-collection statutes

DHS’s own biometric governance rules

Court precedent requiring clear notice and informed consent

One former DHS privacy officer said:

“If these reports are accurate, TSA is operating outside its legal boundaries.”

LCN Bottom Line

Rep. Thomas Massie is once again sounding the alarm on federal surveillance — this time targeting TSA’s growing biometric empire.

If the allegations are true, TSA has turned airport security into a biometric dragnet, quietly expanding federal power and collecting Americans’ most sensitive data without transparency or consent.

Massie’s investigation could become the most significant oversight battle over TSA authority since the agency’s creation after 9/11.

The question now is whether Congress will rein it in — or let the surveillance state take yet another step forward.