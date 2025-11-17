After a grueling 43-day federal shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—Congress has returned to Washington in full panic mode. And predictably, the first instinct of the political class is not reform, restraint, or accountability. It’s spending. A lot of it. All at once.

This week, congressional leaders from both parties began racing to pass a flurry of “catch-up” appropriations packages stuffed with everything the bureaucracy couldn’t push through during the shutdown: agency wish lists, long-delayed grants, COVID-era holdover programs, and hundreds of pages of spending that no lawmaker has had time to read.

But one member isn’t letting it slide.

Massie Sounds the Alarm: ‘This Is Not Governing, It’s Looting’

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, long the most consistent fiscal hawk in the House, is leading the revolt against what he calls the “post-shutdown spending surge.”

Massie blasted leadership for attempting to ram through multi-billion-dollar catch-up bills under suspension of the rules—meaning no amendments, no hearings, and no transparency.

“Congress had 43 days to think about how broken this system is,” Massie said.

“Instead of fixing it, they’re doubling down on the same swamp behavior that caused the shutdown in the first place.”

According to Massie, the bills being rushed to the floor would increase discretionary spending far above the pre-shutdown baseline. Internal watchdogs have already warned that agencies are using the reopening as an opportunity to secure “temporary emergency allocations” for programs unrelated to essential government operations.

No More Manufactured Crises

Massie is demanding a return to regular order—a process where each appropriations bill is debated individually, subject to amendments, and voted on in the open.

“It’s the only way to protect taxpayers,” Massie said. “When everything gets jammed into one giant bill, the American people lose every time.”

He also criticized the bipartisan appetite for using the shutdown aftermath as justification for new “stabilization funds” that agencies have been quietly requesting since mid-October.

“These are nothing more than slush funds dressed up as recovery measures,” Massie argued. “You don’t get rewarded for failing to manage taxpayer dollars. You get audited.”

A Growing Liberty Caucus Rebellion

Massie is not alone. Several pro-liberty conservatives, including members of the House Freedom Caucus and newer America First freshmen, are signaling they will vote against any bill that attempts to combine unrelated spending into large, unread packages.

One House staffer bluntly described the emerging coalition as “the Massie bloc”—lawmakers who want the shutdown to mean something instead of triggering another spending binge.

The Swamp Wants the Shutdown Forgotten. Massie Says: Not This Time.

After a month and a half of federal paralysis, Washington’s political insiders are desperate to get back to business-as-usual. But for Massie—and millions of taxpayers—the shutdown wasn’t an inconvenience. It was a warning.

A warning that the federal government has grown too large, too unaccountable, and too addicted to crisis governance.

“The solution to a wasteful government isn’t more waste,” Massie said.

“It’s sunlight. It’s debate. It’s transparency. And it’s time Congress remembered who pays the bills.”

As leadership scrambles to rebuild the pre-shutdown status quo, Massie’s revolt is a reminder that at least some in Congress still believe fiscal responsibility isn’t optional—it’s essential for liberty.