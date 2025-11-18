In a political moment defined by partisan trench warfare, something unusual is taking shape on Capitol Hill: a bipartisan coalition forming around civil liberties — and led by two of the most unapologetically pro-liberty Republicans in Congress, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The issue is the future of federal surveillance powers, specifically the secretive process by which the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is repeatedly extended behind closed doors with minimal debate, minimal disclosure, and virtually no accountability.

After the 43-day government shutdown forced a public spotlight on federal agencies’ “automatic renewals” of various programs during funding lapses, Massie and Greene seized the moment to highlight what they call one of Washington’s most dangerous habits: quietly re-authorizing spy authorities without Congress ever taking a stand.

And for once, lawmakers from both parties are listening.

A Quiet Process Now Under Loud Scrutiny

For years, FISA authorities have been extended through procedural maneuvers — short-term renewals folded into massive spending bills, “emergency” extensions inserted into continuing resolutions, or bureaucratic internal approvals that effectively allow surveillance programs to continue even when Congress fails to act.

Massie has long warned that this practice lets the federal surveillance state perpetuate itself — regardless of what elected officials or the public think.

“If Congress wants these powers to continue, Congress should have to vote for them. Period,” Massie said. “No more autopilot. No more backdoor renewals.”

Greene echoed the message, connecting it to the broader post-shutdown debate over federal power.

“Americans just watched Washington bumble through a 43-day shutdown because no one in this city follows real process anymore,” she said. “Now we find out surveillance powers are being rubber-stamped in the same way? Enough.”

Their proposal would require all FISA extensions — whether for Section 702, business records, or any other authority — to receive a standalone vote on the House and Senate floors. No more burying it. No more hiding it. No more automatic renewals through attorney general certifications or secret court filings.

The Bipartisan Twist

What surprised many in Washington was not that Massie and Greene took up the cause — both have extensive track records opposing federal surveillance — but who joined them.

Several progressive Democrats, including members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and a handful of libertarian-leaning independents, immediately signaled support. Their message aligned perfectly:

If Congress is going to sanction warrantless surveillance, it must be willing to do so in public.

Civil liberties groups — from the ACLU on the left to FreedomWorks on the right — issued a rare joint statement calling the Massie–Greene framework “a necessary step to restore democratic control over the surveillance state.”

One Democratic aide privately quipped to reporters:

“FISA reform is the only issue where my boss and Thomas Massie sound like they share a brain.”

Why Now?

The shutdown didn’t just halt paychecks; it froze a number of bureaucratic processes. When lawmakers returned to Washington, they discovered just how many federal programs continue uninterrupted via “administrative extensions.”

Surveillance was one of them — and to liberty-focused members, it was the most alarming example.

The revelations hit at the same time new inspector general reports raised concerns about FBI compliance issues, including improperly querying Americans’ communications.

Massie and Greene leveraged the moment, arguing that the American public overwhelmingly wants surveillance reined in — and that congressional accountability is the bare minimum.

The Establishment Pushback Begins

Predictably, intelligence committee leadership is already warning that “forcing votes” could endanger national security. Translation: members don’t want to be publicly accountable for siding with the surveillance bureaucracy.

But Massie sees that as the point.

“If you’re going to authorize warrantless surveillance of Americans, you should have to put your name on it.”

Greene framed the pushback as a sign they’re over the target.

“The intelligence community wants these powers to renew themselves like clockwork. That’s exactly why Congress must step in.”

A Liberty Win in the Making?

The bipartisan coalition is still fragile, but it’s already large enough to disrupt the usual procedural fast-tracking that intelligence hawks rely on.

If Massie and Greene succeed — even partially — it would mark the biggest shift in surveillance oversight since the post-Snowden reforms a decade ago.

And for liberty conservatives, it’s a powerful demonstration that even in today’s polarized climate, there are still moments when Washington can unite around a simple principle:

No government power — especially surveillance power — should ever operate on autopilot.