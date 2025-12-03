Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is once again putting federal agencies on the defensive — this time demanding answers from the FBI about missing surveillance footage from multiple perimeter cameras around the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The inquiry comes as new whistleblower disclosures raise fresh doubts about the Bureau’s handling of its evidence, investigative priorities, and internal reporting.

According to congressional oversight staff, entire segments of video from several outdoor cameras — cameras that should have captured key moments of crowd movement, police posture, and suspicious activity — are “either missing, corrupted, or withheld without explanation.”

Massie says the FBI’s evasiveness is no longer a bureaucratic annoyance — it’s a pattern.

Massie: “How do cameras fail at the exact moments we need them?”

In a sharply worded letter sent this week, Massie demanded the FBI disclose:

A complete list of cameras whose footage is missing

Internal logs documenting when each system went offline

Chain-of-custody records for all January 6 video

Communications with Capitol Police and the Architect of the Capitol

Any maintenance reports or hardware explanations for the missing files

Whether FBI agents accessed, reviewed, or exported the footage prior to loss

Massie didn’t sugarcoat the stakes:

“Key cameras don’t ‘accidentally’ drop out at the exact times Americans need transparency.

You owe the country an explanation.”

This request directly overlaps with his ongoing push for clarity in the pipe-bomb investigation, where the FBI’s public narrative has already collapsed under scrutiny.

The Missing Footage: Not Random — But Targeted

Sources familiar with the oversight documents say the missing video includes:

A full block of surveillance near the DNC headquarters , where the pipe bomb was discovered

Segments from a Capitol Police cam facing an alleyway where officers repositioned , crucial for understanding crowd flow

Footage from a camera that should have captured police-vehicle movements , but appears to have a “multi-minute blackout”

A camera with a perfect view of security fencing — footage that is partially corrupted

The cameras affected are not obscure or peripheral.

They are high-value angles, specifically positioned to monitor sensitive zones.

One whistleblower told investigators:

“The gaps are too convenient to be coincidence.”

Whistleblower Momentum Changes the Game

Massie’s newest demand follows a series of explosive whistleblower allegations involving:

AI-powered geofencing used to track thousands of Americans

Retaliation against agents who questioned the Bureau’s decisions

Internal disagreements about which leads were ignored

Evidence mishandling in the early hours of January 6

Senior officials giving incomplete or misleading briefings to Congress

In Massie’s view, the missing footage is the latest sign that the FBI mishandled — or deliberately obscured — evidence.

“These patterns are not isolated. They point to systematic concealment,” Massie warned.

Why This Footage Matters Now

The missing perimeter video affects multiple major questions:

1. Was law enforcement properly staffed and positioned?

Gaps in footage obscure whether officers were directed away from critical zones.

2. Were suspicious individuals moving in and out of specific areas?

Camera blackouts overlap with key timelines related to still-unidentified actors.

3. Did security barriers fail due to oversight or intentional re-positioning?

Some missing segments coincide with the removal or shifting of fencing.

4. Why is the DNC area — linked to the pipe-bomb discovery — uniquely affected?

Massie has repeatedly questioned the official narrative on the bomb placements.

It is not possible to fully reconstruct the day’s events without these angles intact.

FBI Stonewalling Creates Bigger Problems

The FBI has so far:

Declined to provide technical logs

Provided redacted or incomplete camera inventories

Refused to state whether the footage exists in “classified” repositories

Claimed some footage “cannot be located”

Offered no explanation for corrupted segments

Massie says these answers don’t pass even basic scrutiny:

“Either you have the footage or someone made it disappear.

There is no third option.”

Congress Prepares Subpoenas

According to senior Hill aides, the next steps could include:

Subpoenaing FBI officials responsible for digital evidence

Depositions with Capitol Police technical staff

A formal demand for unredacted chain-of-custody logs

A forensic audit of digital archives

A request to the Architect of the Capitol for the raw camera network map

Massie is also pushing for a public hearing that would force the FBI to explain on the record why critical video vanished.

One source close to the process said:

“This is becoming bigger than Jan. 6.

It’s about whether a federal investigative agency can erase evidence and get away with it.”

LCN Bottom Line

The missing footage isn’t a glitch — it’s a warning.

Americans are being asked to trust a federal agency that:

Lost or corrupted key security footage

Withheld essential logs

Offered no credible explanation

Overlooked whistleblower claims of mismanagement

Still hasn’t solved the pipe-bomb case

Massie is right: You cannot have accountability without transparency — and you cannot have transparency without the evidence.

The pressure is building.

The FBI’s answers are shrinking.

And the truth about January 6 is becoming harder — not easier — for the Bureau to conceal.