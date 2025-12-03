Navy SEAL Warns: Minnesota Could Send Another Socialist to D.C. Unless Voters Step Up
Bernie’s progressive pick has big backers. Schwarze has grassroots patriots.
The SEAL creed begins: “I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions.”
I’ve lived that line since the day I was pinned with my trident after graduating from BUDS.
Three combat tours in Iraq as a Marine infantryman.
Six more deployments as a SEAL officer—Middle East, Pacific, and Africa. 70+ countries.
Places that don’t make the evening news.
I never needed a megaphone.
I needed a plan, a team, and the discipline to execute when lives were at stake.
Minnesota needs the same quiet professionalism in the Senate. That’s why I’ve tossed my hat in the ring, in hopes of becoming the Republican nominee in what is shaping up to be Minnesota’s closest Senate race in a generation.
While career politicians scream on cable news, carjackings in Minneapolis are up 74% since 2020.
Rural hospitals in Greater Minnesota are closing.
Illegal immigrants with rap sheets walk free because Walz-Flanagan and Ilhan Omar sued to gut ICE detention.
My opponent’s loudest moment?
Filing lawsuits against police while businesses burned. I’m bewildered why anyone would put their future in the hands of left-wing lunatics with no real-world experience, yet here we are.
Just this past week, Bernie Sanders endorsed Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate in hopes of adding to his cabal of progressive stalwarts who will never compromise and don’t understand on any level that socialism doesn’t work.
I’m Adam Schwarze—Marine, SEAL, Minnesotan.
I don’t advertise. I deliver.
The left’s own poll shows a generic Republican within 2 points of flipping this seat Republican.
That’s the closest any race for this seat has been in over 17 years.
The national GOP is watching.
My socialist opponent’s record?
That’s where you come in. Unlike the progressive darling I’m running against, I don’t have any famous backers supporting my campaign, just a hope and a wish that conservative patriots like yourself will see this note and find that I’m worth investing in.
Will you back a quiet professional with $15, $25, or $100 today?
Every dollar proves Minnesota is ready for results, not noise.
For a better tomorrow,
Adam Schwarze
Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate – Minnesota
Former Navy SEAL officer
Marine Corps Veteran
Proud Minnesotan
P.S: Deterrence works when your adversary believes you’ll act. China believes me. Bernie fears me. Will you stand with a fighter for capitalism?
Adam Schwarze is a former Navy SEAL and Marine. Use of his military rank, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Navy or the Department of Defense.
