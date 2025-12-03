The SEAL creed begins: “I do not advertise the nature of my work, nor seek recognition for my actions.”



I’ve lived that line since the day I was pinned with my trident after graduating from BUDS.



Three combat tours in Iraq as a Marine infantryman.



Six more deployments as a SEAL officer—Middle East, Pacific, and Africa. 70+ countries.



Places that don’t make the evening news.



I never needed a megaphone.



I needed a plan, a team, and the discipline to execute when lives were at stake.



Minnesota needs the same quiet professionalism in the Senate. That’s why I’ve tossed my hat in the ring, in hopes of becoming the Republican nominee in what is shaping up to be Minnesota’s closest Senate race in a generation.

SEND A SEAL TO THE SENATE >>

While career politicians scream on cable news, carjackings in Minneapolis are up 74% since 2020.



Rural hospitals in Greater Minnesota are closing.



Illegal immigrants with rap sheets walk free because Walz-Flanagan and Ilhan Omar sued to gut ICE detention.



My opponent’s loudest moment?



Filing lawsuits against police while businesses burned. I’m bewildered why anyone would put their future in the hands of left-wing lunatics with no real-world experience, yet here we are.



Just this past week, Bernie Sanders endorsed Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate in hopes of adding to his cabal of progressive stalwarts who will never compromise and don’t understand on any level that socialism doesn’t work.



I’m Adam Schwarze—Marine, SEAL, Minnesotan.



I don’t advertise. I deliver.



The left’s own poll shows a generic Republican within 2 points of flipping this seat Republican.



That’s the closest any race for this seat has been in over 17 years.



The national GOP is watching.

SEND A SEAL TO THE SENATE >>

My socialist opponent’s record?



Filing lawsuits against police while businesses burned. I’m bewildered why anyone would put their future in the hands of left-wing lunatics with no real-world experience, yet here we are.



Just this past week, Bernie Sanders endorsed Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate in hopes of adding to his cabal of progressive stalwarts who will never compromise and don’t understand on any level that socialism doesn’t work.



That’s where you come in. Unlike the progressive darling I’m running against, I don’t have any famous backers supporting my campaign, just a hope and a wish that conservative patriots like yourself will see this note and find that I’m worth investing in.



Will you back a quiet professional with $15, $25, or $100 today?



Every dollar proves Minnesota is ready for results, not noise.

SEND A SEAL TO THE SENATE >>

For a better tomorrow,

Adam Schwarze

Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate – Minnesota

Former Navy SEAL officer

Marine Corps Veteran

Proud Minnesotan



P.S: Deterrence works when your adversary believes you’ll act. China believes me. Bernie fears me. Will you stand with a fighter for capitalism?