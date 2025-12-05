I’m so angry right now that it’s hard to find the words…

Under Kathy Hochul, New York has REFUSED to honor ICE detainers and RELEASED 6,947 criminal illegal aliens back onto New York’s streets since January 20th!

The crimes of these aliens include:



- 29 homicides

-2,509 assaults

-207 sexual predatory offenses

-199 burglaries

-305 robberies

-392 dangerous drugs offenses

-300 weapons offenses

When I say Kathy Hochul’s sanctuary state policies are KILLING New Yorkers, I’m not exaggerating: She’s turned our state into a dumping ground for violent criminals that should have been deported!

Given the horrific crimes these illegals are committing, you might think Democrats would run from their embrace of violence and sanctuary policies.

But instead, they’ve doubled down.

Hochul’s endorsed mayor of New York – Communist jihadi Zohran Mamdani – even described violence as “an artificial construction”.

…Was the violence “artificial” when a sleeping woman riding the subway was burned alive by an illegal alien in Hochul’s New York last December?



…Was the violence “artificial” when a veteran was recently brutally stabbed to death by an illegal who never should have been in our country?

I don’t say any of that to be graphic…

I say it because no one else will. I say it because while so-called Democrat “leaders” are busy dismissing even the idea of violence, REAL New Yorkers are paying the price.

And while New York Democrats enable these brutal crimes with their sanctuary policies, they’re busy weaponizing the legal system to try and imprison a president who fights for those very Americans they’ve abandoned.

Their priorities are completely backwards – and it will END the second I take office.

As the next Governor of New York, I will END the sanctuary madness on Day One, restore law and order, and work with federal authorities to deport every single criminal illegal migrant.

There will be no more innocent victims of sanctuary state policies on my watch!

So please, make a contribution to help me FIRE Hochul and END that sanctuary state madness has led to nearly 7,000 criminal illegal aliens being released back onto New York’s streets since January 20th.

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik