We are approaching the end of early voting in New Jersey and Republicans are just a few thousand votes behind Democrats in early voter turnout.

My team of grassroots activists is knocking doors across the state driving Republicans to vote early in-person so that we have as many “votes in the bank” as possible before election day. Here are the latest numbers:

🔴Republican In-Person - 122,628

🔵Democratic In-Person - 127,543

🟡All Others In-Person - 61,030

Right now, the Democrat early in-person vote lead is 5 TIMES LESS than their margin in 2021, and with only a few days left of early in-person voting, we could win the early in-person vote.

There is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but just like President Trump’s victory last year, the payoff is worth the sore feet and tired legs.

Why do we knock on doors? Because the research shows it is the most effective way to get voters to the polls. The equation is simple: the more doors we knock, the more Republican voters cast their ballots.

That’s where you come in.

We have door knockers in New Jersey right now who are waiting to get the call that a generous supporter has sponsored them and it’s time for them to start knocking.

If you’re ready to make a direct impact on a toss-up election, there’s no better way to invest your money than sponsoring an EVA NJ door knocker.

Thank you, Thank you, THANK YOU,

Scott Presler

Early Vote Action New Jersey