New Polls Show Stefanik Leading Hochul as She Enters Governor’s Race
Stefanik says the tide is turning in New York and calls for early endorsements to build statewide momentum.
I’m in.
I’ve just announced my campaign for Governor of New York.
The tide is turning in the Empire State and the numbers show that voters are ready for a change:
That’s right. Recent polling shows me LEADING the worst Governor in America Kathy Hochul, and I am just getting started.
The stakes couldn’t be higher… AOC, Zohran Mamdani, and Kathy Hochul are going to destroy New York if we don’t stand and fight to stop them together.
That’s where you come in. I am humbly asking for your Day One Endorsement.
I have a reputation in D.C. for winning hard races, from flipping a deep blue Obama district Republican in my very first campaign, to ousting Liz Cheney from GOP Leadership, I have never backed down from the tough fights that truly matter.
So, I’m asking you to stand with me for one more tough fight.
Please join my campaign with your Day One Endorsement today.
In Liberty,
Elise Stefanik
Proud New Yorker
Content provided by House GOP Battleground Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by and composed of Elise for Congress, E-PAC, and NY Republican Federal Campaign Committee.