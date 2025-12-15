Kathy Hochul is still saying that she’ll comfortably win the governor’s race.

But actions speak louder than words – and behind the scenes, Hochul is acting like a candidate running in one of 2026’s TOP battleground races!

Her latest move is bringing on veteran Democrat operatives who have worked on other recent top battleground races – including Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin – in a desperate bid to boost her struggling reelection campaign.

Yes, you read that right… The Democrats are so threatened by our grassroots campaign, that they’re now treating New York state like Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin!

New York Post: “Hochul beefs up campaign staff with battleground political veterans in sign of looming GOP threat”

“Gov. Kathy Hochul is filling the upper echelons of her re-election team with alumni of campaigns in battleground states and other recent high-stakes political fights – a signal she may be expecting a tough race even in deep-blue New York.”

This PROVES what I’ve been saying all along: No state has moved further to the right in recent years than New York!

Forget all the conventional wisdom about New York being a “blue” state…

With Hochul at the top of the ticket, New York is a TOP 2026 battleground – and like the polling shows, the governor’s race is currently a TOSS-UP.

But winning a toss-up race like this means leaving no stone unturned.

That starts with raising the funds needed to reach every last voter, ensure our message isn’t drowned out by the Democrats’ multimillion-dollar ad buys, and build a voter turnout operation that can compete with the Left’s Obama-funded ballot-harvesting machine.

With our campaign’s FIRST and ONLY end-of-year deadline rapidly approaching, we need to keep our foot on the gas to ensure we CRUSH our goal.

As one of my top grassroots supporters who's ALWAYS had my back when I needed it most, can I count on YOU to stand with me in the fight to FIRE Hochul at this pivotal moment for our campaign?

Please make a grassroots contribution to help me WIN what is rapidly becoming the TOP battleground race in the entire country for the midterms – and help unlock a 600% MATCH.

Thank you,

Elise Stefanik