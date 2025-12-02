Barack Obama and California Governor Gavin Newsom have a lot to say about Texas…

“It’s on, Texas.” - Gavin Newsom

[Texas will be a battleground state] “soon.” - Barack Obama

For years, Democrats have been trying to flip Texas. They spent millions here last cycle to try to defeat my friend, Ted Cruz. And they are getting ready to spend millions more next year.



People are leaving states like California, under Gavin Newsom’s leadership, for a better Texas way of life.



But we have a clear message for anyone moving here. Don’t bring your failed agenda here.



Don’t vote like you did in California. Don’t California our Texas.



This is why I am running for Attorney General in Texas. I am ready to serve from our state, not Washington. And I will work overtime to make sure we keep Texas free.



But the Left will throw whatever they can at us.



Next year, freedom is on the ballot. Make sure we win.



