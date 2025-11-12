Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

5 Comments

User's avatar
Photine's avatar
Photine
Nov 12

Amen! You 'nailed it'! As for 'gatekeepers'...when they've proven to love money & influence/power more than public health & safety...it is THEY...who forfeit their 'gatekeeper' status. We need a revival of integrity across this country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pauline Baird Jones's avatar
Pauline Baird Jones
Nov 12

Amen!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture