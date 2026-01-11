Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

5 Comments

User's avatar
Brian Burry's avatar
Brian Burry
2h

What appear in rules their child in a school that merely allows them to be educated the child is the sole custody and responsibility of the parent who has choices. The school systems and the government seem to think that a child is theirs and that as well, so many people are pulling their children out of schools, putting them into private schools or homeschooling them. This has to stop, this indoctrination is going from kindergarten through college and it’s not an education any longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Louis Wynne's avatar
Louis Wynne
2hEdited

I am a licensed psychologist of more than 40 years experience including having been the Director of a state mental hospital. I have also been a journal editor and have published many articles, books, and book reviews. The idea that children can be assessed in the manner described is absurd-one more excuse to medicate and to neglect what schools should emphasize.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Liberty Conservative News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture