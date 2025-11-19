More than three years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the issue to the states where it belongs, the battle to protect unborn life is intensifying — and 2026 may be the most consequential year yet.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) and its partner organization, Women Speak Out PAC (WSO), have launched an $80 million nationwide effort to secure pro-life majorities in Congress during the upcoming midterms. Their goal: reach 10.5 million voters through door-to-door canvassing, digital outreach, voter mail, and a major early-vote operation.

The move comes as Democrats and their abortion-industry allies double down on the most radical policies in American history — including all-trimester abortion, taxpayer funding for abortion centers, and constitutionally enshrined “abortion tourism” safe havens in blue states.

Re-Energizing the Pro-Life Base

SBA Pro-Life President Marjorie Dannenfelser says the mission is clear: motivate pro-life voters who often skip midterms and expose the Democrats’ deeply unpopular push for abortion without limits.

“Our mission is to fire up pro-life Americans who do not consistently vote in midterms and convince persuadable voters to reject the Democrats’ extreme all-trimester abortion agenda,” Dannenfelser said.

With more than one million grassroots supporters, SBA operates the largest pro-life voter mobilization effort in the country — a critical advantage in midterm cycles where turnout typically skews low.

A Ground Game Targeting Key Battlegrounds

SBA and WSO plan to make 4.5 million door knocks across battleground states including Georgia, Michigan, Iowa, and North Carolina — states that will decide control of both the House and Senate.

The Cook Political Report currently lists Senate races in Georgia, Michigan, Maine, and North Carolina as toss-ups. Meanwhile, Iowa’s open Senate race is leaning Republican, though Democrats are banking heavily on pro-abortion messaging to stay competitive.

Iowa’s Fetal Heartbeat Law — which finally took effect in July 2024 after years of legal warfare — has already reduced abortions by nearly 60%, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“This is a powerful victory for life,” Reynolds said earlier this year. “Iowans stood strong for the rights of the unborn.”

The Rise of “Abortion Tourism” in Blue States

Since the Dobbs decision restored state authority over abortion, deep-blue states have aggressively marketed themselves as “abortion destinations,” creating an industry built on encouraging pregnant women to cross state lines for late-term procedures.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute estimates 1.12 million abortions occurred within the U.S. healthcare system between July 2023 and June 2024 — with thousands more chemical abortions occurring outside it.

For comparison: the CDC reported 626,000 abortions in 2021, the last full year before Roe fell.

While pro-life states have acted decisively, the left’s abortion industry has responded just as aggressively — using state constitutions, ballot amendments, and taxpayer-funded abortion programs to entrench abortion-on-demand.

Progress Under the Trump Administration — but Serious Threats Remain

The pro-life movement has scored major victories during President Donald Trump’s historic second term. Planned Parenthood has shut down about 70 facilities this year alone, citing the Trump administration’s actions and provisions in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill that cut off streams of federal funding.

But in 2024, pro-abortion ballot measures passed in seven states, including Arizona, Nevada, New York, and Maryland. This month, Pennsylvania voters extended the terms of three pro-abortion state Supreme Court justices — locking in abortion protections for another decade.

The hard truth: too many pro-life voters stayed home.

Why 2026 Is a Turning Point

SBA and WSO are focusing heavily on low-propensity pro-life voters — especially the millions who helped power President Trump’s 2024 victory.

According to CNN exit polling, Trump won 91% of pro-life voters in 2024. A drop-off of even 1–2% could have cost him the presidency.

In 2024 alone, SBA Pro-Life America invested $92 million, knocked 4 million doors, and contacted more than 10 million voters across swing states. Their ground game was instrumental in delivering Trump’s win and helping Republicans reclaim the Senate.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), whose victory last year helped secure that majority, credits them directly:

“They knocked over 100,000 doors in our state. That’s a massive amount,” Sheehy said. “And they shattered the left’s narrative that protecting unborn children is somehow ‘radical.’”

Stopping the Democrats’ New Extremism

Dannenfelser warns that Democrats have abandoned even the pretense of moderation.

“The party that once claimed the position of ‘safe, legal and rare’ is now the party of abortion anytime, anywhere, paid for by the taxpayer,” she said. “We must retain our pro-life majorities to stop this extremism and prevent the abortion lobby from clawing back $500 million in taxpayer funding.”

The message from the pro-life movement is blunt: If liberty means anything, it means defending the most vulnerable.

And in 2026, the stakes are nothing less than the future of the unborn — and whether the left’s abortion-industrial complex is allowed to cement its power for decades.