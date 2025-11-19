Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

4 Comments

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
5d

If the Libs want to kill their offspring, please let them. I'm all for less Libs in the world. Hopefully, those babies will reincarnate into Conservative families.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Angry Prole's avatar
The Angry Prole
Nov 19

Liar. You Republicans, Conservatives, and Libertarians are incredibly ignorant and propagandized. You want everyone to struggle, suffer, and die in the process, both here in the United States and abroad. Nothing the Trump administration is doing is America First, as that would require fighting for and supporting policies that actually help people.

Because I am informed, I don't support either the Republican or Democratic Party. Nor do I support the United States and the evils of capitalism with everything that entails.

The democratic party and their supporters, as well as the DSA/PSL and other reformist/Trotskyist organizations and individuals, are NOT leftist, and therefore, they are not communists or Marxists.

All liberals, libertarians, centrists, conservatives, republicans, and some independents think they're informed, but they're not, as all bourgeois sources/supporters of capitalism and the corrupt power structure lie, whether they know it or not.

We must never salute and show respect towards the American flag. The United States was founded on genocide and built with slavery, with the United States empire responsible for countless deaths. The American flag is soaked in blood. The only time to smile when in the presence of the flag is when it's on fire or being torn to shreds. When it comes to holidays like Independence Day, Memorial Day and Veterans Day, that they are not worth celebrating as they are about brainwashing people that the United States is a great country and reinforcing that lie for those who already believe it. These holidays, I would argue, are primarily about selling and reinforcing the lie that service to the United States military industrial complex somehow made the country and that of the world a better place. After you take the time to learn about the history of the United States and its actions, you'll hopefully come to the same conclusion that I have, which is that there is NOTHING honorable about choosing to be a pawn for the military industrial complex in service to the bourgeoisie, or capitalists if you prefer. The fact of the matter is that the United States bullies and terrorizes the rest of the world as it refuses to take care of its own citizens, because of this I can't help but look at the United States' flag in disgust. The ONLY time when it was acceptable to support the troops and that of the military was during WW2. That's it. But even then, the United States didn't win the war. The Soviet Union did. The United States just swooped in at the last minute to do some minor cleanup and took all the credit. Almost immediately after the dust settled, the bourgeoisie wasted no time in stabbing the Soviet Union in the back by spreading anti-communist propaganda to get the public to fear and hate everything that gave power and any resemblance of freedom and prosperity to the proletariat. Now, if you know someone who has "served" and was injured or killed. Don't get mad at me for speaking truth to power. Direct your anger towards the United States government for sending them off to die in a pointless war, conflict, or military operation that the United States instigated. Let me be absolutely clear. Although I disagree with Veterans and military personnel, in general, for their choice to be a willing pawn for the military industrial complex who I feel are undeserving of an honor, that does not mean I hate them. Unless they were participants in war crimes and are proud of slaughtering people, whether directly or indirectly, that's a different story. People who are proud of killing others who wish they could do it over and over again, those are sick and twisted individuals. That caveat aside, I believe everyone deserves to have their needs met with a government that actually cares about the well-being of people both here and abroad. In conclusion, the underlying reason for all these wars and conflicts is that the United States needs oil to back up the petro dollar. Without the dollars influence and buying power, the United States loses most, if not all, of its hegemony and economic stranglehold over others. So, basically, the problem is that of capitalism. With that said, though, by no means does that mean other countries are innocent in their foreign affairs, but the United States is by far the worst. It's not even a contest

■ Military Empires: A Visual Guide to Foreign Bases https://worldbeyondwar.org/military-empires/

■ Companies associated with the military industrial complex https://www.militaryindustrialcomplex.com/companies.php

■ The Myth of Western Civilization Exposed

https://youtu.be/OtJcXrpVZsA

■ Mapping US Imperialism

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mapping-us-imperialism/5782752

■ US Spreads Misery across the globe https://covertactionmagazine.com/2023/01/02/u-s-spreads-misery-across-the-globe-by-imposing-sanctions-on-a-third-of-humanity/

■ US sanctions kill 500k+ a year year

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X%2825%2900189-5/fulltext

■ An estimation on the Death Toll of Capitalism

https://youtu.be/rIB4e8AfPcM

You supporters of capitalism have no understanding of how much capitalism has corrupted everything and is the underlying problem to every problem we face, you also have a poor understanding of geopolitics and history other than the twisted and perverse bourgeois retelling of it. Refer to the information I've collected on my website via my profile regarding the evils of capitalism. Start with the Dialectical Materialism page.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture