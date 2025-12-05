Sen. Rand Paul is calling for criminal referrals against senior National Institutes of Health (NIH) officials after a blistering new oversight report concluded the agency misled Congress about its monitoring of high-risk laboratory research — including foreign collaborations and experiments resembling gain-of-function work.

The findings, released by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), reveal that NIH leadership repeatedly assured lawmakers that it had strict oversight, real-time monitoring, and firm compliance controls on U.S.-funded international virology research.

According to the report, none of that was true.

Paul: “They lied — and Americans paid the price.”

In a press conference following the report’s release, Paul did not mince words:

“NIH officials lied under oath.

They lied about oversight.

They lied about what experiments were being funded.

And thousands of Americans died while they covered their tracks.”

Paul is now urging the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into whether agency officials intentionally concealed:

Funding relationships with foreign high-risk labs

Knowledge of experiments that altered viral transmissibility

Internal warnings about inadequate biosafety safeguards

Contractor violations that went unreported

Oversight failures hidden from congressional committees

Paul also indicated he is preparing legislation to mandate criminal penalties for bureaucrats who provide false information in congressional hearings.

The Report’s Findings: “A Pattern of Deception”

The oversight report paints a devastating picture of institutional dishonesty.

Among its key revelations:

1. NIH falsely claimed real-time oversight of foreign lab experiments.

Emails show that critical updates were missing for months — or years.

2. Staff warned leadership that specific projects “may constitute gain-of-function,” yet no action was taken.

3. Internal risk assessments were downplayed or withheld from Congress.

4. NIH failed to enforce reporting requirements for experiments that increased viral growth or altered pathogenicity.

5. Senior officials crafted talking points that minimized violations and “reassured” Congress with misleading summaries.

The report concludes that NIH’s public statements were “materially inaccurate” and appear designed to protect the agency from political and legal backlash.

Massie, Lee, and Other Liberty Allies Back Paul’s Push

Rep. Thomas Massie, who has pressed the administration for full pandemic transparency, was quick to support Paul:

“Congress can’t legislate if the bureaucracy lies to us.

That’s not oversight — that’s manipulation.”

Sen. Mike Lee echoed the sentiment, calling the report “devastating” and saying the lies “shredded the separation of powers.”

Bureaucratic Rot: Why This Matters

Liberty-focused lawmakers argue that NIH’s dishonesty shows a much deeper cultural problem:

1. Bureaucracies believe they are unaccountable.

They lie to elected officials with no fear of consequences.

2. Foreign lab partnerships were kept hidden from Congress.

Especially those involving Wuhan, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe.

3. Pandemic-era opacity created a precedent for federal agencies to conceal sensitive scientific oversight.

4. Billions in taxpayer dollars were routed through contractors who ignored biosafety standards.

Paul argues the incentives are backward:

“When bureaucrats lie, they get promoted.

When Americans demand answers, they get stonewalled.”

Paul’s Plan: Criminal Referrals + Structural Reforms

Rand Paul is now pushing for four major actions:

1. DOJ Criminal Referrals for False Statements to Congress

Targeting officials who knowingly misrepresented oversight capabilities.

2. A Special Counsel for pandemic research funding

To investigate foreign collaborations, grant compliance, and safety violations.

3. Mandatory reporting laws with prison time for agency officials who conceal grant violations or risk assessments.

4. A complete ban on U.S. funding for foreign high-risk virology labs.

Paul argues that only criminal consequences will break the cycle:

“Bureaucrats won’t change until some of them go to jail.”

The Larger Fight: Congress vs. the Bureaucratic State

This clash goes far beyond NIH.

It is part of a broader liberty struggle over:

Government secrecy

Pandemic-era power abuses

Foreign research outsourcing

Lack of congressional control

Bureaucrats behaving as if they outrank elected officials

To Paul and others, this is the core issue:

Who really governs America — Congress, or the agencies that lie to Congress?

LCN Bottom Line

A federal oversight report has confirmed what liberty advocates warned from the beginning:

NIH didn’t just fail.

It misled Congress — and misled the American people.

Rand Paul’s call for criminal referrals marks a major escalation in the accountability battle surrounding pandemic-era research and federal agency transparency.

If DOJ takes action, this could become one of the most consequential bureaucratic accountability fights in modern history.

If it doesn’t — Paul says he’s ready for a legislative war.