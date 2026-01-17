Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is spearheading a fast-moving congressional investigation into a stunning cash-smuggling operation that saw hundreds of millions of dollars quietly transported out of U.S. airports inside suitcases, raising alarms about fraud, money laundering, and potential terror financing.

As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Paul says his panel is preparing to use subpoenas if necessary to uncover how such massive cash movements were allowed to occur with little resistance from federal authorities — and whether political leaders deliberately looked the other way.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of this,” Paul said in a recent interview. “That will include subpoenaing records and individuals.”

Minneapolis at the Center of the Network

According to reports now under congressional scrutiny, nearly $700 million in cash was flagged by the Transportation Security Administration moving through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during 2024 and 2025. The money was carried by a small number of U.S. citizens of Somali descent, often declared legally but transported overseas to destinations such as Dubai and Amsterdam.

Paul revealed that federal agents are already probing the network, which appears to be centered in Minneapolis — home to one of the largest Somali immigrant populations in the United States.

“As we’ve started our investigation, we’re already bumping up against the federal government, which says they have an active investigation,” Paul explained. “That can delay congressional action if indictments are imminent.”

Questions of Federal Negligence — or Political Protection

The scale of the cash transfers raised red flags for investigators, especially given that cash movements through Minneapolis dwarfed those at major international hubs like JFK Airport — by as much as 99 times.

Despite these warning signs, the Biden administration declined to pursue a full investigation while the transfers were taking place. The bulk of federal scrutiny only began after President Donald Trump returned to office.

Investigators later discovered similar patterns in other cities, including Columbus, Ohio, where more than $130 million in cash flowed through the airport before being routed to Minneapolis and then overseas.

U.S. officials have described the system as a “foreign ATM”, potentially linked to one of the largest welfare fraud schemes in American history.

Ties to Minnesota’s Welfare Fraud Scandal

Authorities are examining whether the cash shipments are connected to defendants already convicted of stealing an estimated $9 billion from Minnesota taxpayer-funded welfare programs — fraud that occurred under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

A House Oversight Committee report concluded that state officials failed to act despite repeated warnings, and alleged retaliation against whistleblowers who tried to expose the corruption.

Paul has raised serious concerns about how such large sums were converted into cash and why regulators failed to intervene.

“I don’t understand how you can say, ‘I have a million dollars in my suitcase,’ and everyone just shrugs,” Paul said. “Large cash movements almost always involve illegal networks.”

Terror Financing Concerns Emerge

Those concerns were echoed by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who warned that some of the stolen taxpayer funds may have ended up with Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked terror organization operating in Somalia.

“At least $5 million has gone directly to Al-Shabaab from Minnesota,” Emmer said. “This is a powder keg that’s been allowed to exist for years.”

Paul noted that terror financing is not theoretical when cash disappears into untraceable international channels.

“Al-Shabaab isn’t just illegal — it’s a network that threatens Americans worldwide,” he said.

A Liberty Question: Who Looked Away — and Why?

For Sen. Rand Paul, the investigation goes beyond fraud and airport security. It strikes at the heart of government accountability, national security, and equal enforcement of the law.

The Kentucky senator has suggested that political sensitivity surrounding immigration and identity politics may have caused regulators and Democratic officials to ignore obvious warning signs.

“Moving that much cash doesn’t happen by accident,” Paul said. “And it doesn’t happen without someone choosing not to ask questions.”

As subpoenas loom and investigations widen, Paul has made clear that Congress will not drop the issue — even if it exposes uncomfortable truths about bureaucratic failure and political favoritism.

“This is exactly why oversight exists,” he said. “And we intend to do our job.”