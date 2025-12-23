Sen. Rand Paul has released his 2025 Festivus Report, offering a sweeping indictment of what he describes as billions of dollars in reckless federal spending, failed programs, and bureaucratic abuse across multiple government agencies.

Now a yearly tradition, Paul’s Festivus Report uses the tongue-in-cheek holiday of Festivus—popularized as a time to “air grievances”—to highlight what he sees as Washington’s systemic inability to steward taxpayer dollars responsibly. While animal experimentation features prominently in this year’s report, Paul makes clear that it represents only one slice of a much larger problem.

“This report isn’t about one agency or one program,” Paul writes in the introduction. “It’s about a federal government that spends first, hides later, and rarely faces consequences.”

A Broad Indictment of Federal Spending

The 2025 Festivus Report spans multiple departments and spending categories, accusing agencies of wasting taxpayer money on projects that are outdated, duplicative, politically motivated, or outright dangerous.

Among the agencies cited:

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Department of Defense (DOD)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Paul argues that despite inflation, rising debt, and economic pressure on American families, Washington continues to fund programs that provide little public benefit and minimal oversight.

Questionable Science and Research Spending

A significant portion of the report focuses on federal research grants that Paul says have drifted far from their original missions.

Examples include:

Millions spent on experimental drug studies involving animals, including projects expanded year after year with little measurable progress.

$14.6 million for a federally funded experiment forcing monkeys—after surgical skull implants—to play a “Price Is Right”-style video game , funded jointly by NIH, NSF, and DOD.

$1 million for bird flu gain-of-function research involving foreign collaborators linked to China, which Paul warns could pose biosecurity risks.

Paul contends these projects highlight a broader failure of federal science funding, where novelty and academic prestige often outweigh public safety and accountability.

Military Waste and Outdated Programs

The Department of Defense is also heavily scrutinized in the report. Paul points to programs he says persist not because they work, but because entrenched interests keep them alive.

Chief among them:

$77 million for the Navy’s Marine Mammal Program , which continues to train dolphins and seals for military purposes decades after similar Cold War–era programs were phased out.

$2.8 million spent implanting aborted human fetal tissue into lab animals, a practice long criticized by pro-life lawmakers and watchdog groups.

Paul argues that such programs reflect a Pentagon culture where spending is rewarded, but savings are punished.

USAID, EcoHealth, and COVID-Era Fallout

The Festivus Report also revisits pandemic-era failures, including continued federal funding for EcoHealth Alliance, which received $54 million through USAID.

EcoHealth Alliance has faced intense scrutiny over its ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its role in funding gain-of-function research prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul questions why taxpayer money continues to flow to organizations connected to unresolved global health controversies.

“This is what happens when bureaucrats are never held accountable,” Paul notes. “Programs fail, scandals erupt—and the funding continues anyway.”

Oversight, Watchdogs, and Real-World Impact

Paul credits outside watchdogs, particularly the White Coat Waste Project, for helping expose several high-profile spending abuses. In previous years, revelations included a $10 million Pentagon contract involving invasive experiments on cats, which was ultimately canceled following public backlash and intervention from the Trump administration.

According to Paul, these cancellations prove that sunlight works—but only when Congress is willing to shine it.

Trump Administration Signals Support for Cuts

Officials within the Office of Management and Budget, led by Director Russ Vought, have echoed concerns raised in the Festivus Report, citing several NIH and DOD programs as examples of egregious waste deserving budget cuts.

Under President Donald Trump, multiple programs flagged in earlier Festivus reports were defunded or terminated, reinforcing Paul’s argument that aggressive oversight can produce results.

A Warning Ahead of 2026 Budget Fights

As Congress prepares for another round of budget negotiations in 2026, Paul says his Festivus Report should serve as a warning—not just to bureaucrats, but to lawmakers who routinely approve massive spending bills without scrutiny.

“The problem isn’t a lack of money,” Paul concludes. “It’s a lack of discipline.”

With the national debt continuing to climb and public trust in government near historic lows, Paul’s 2025 Festivus Report positions itself as both a catalog of grievances and a call to action—demanding that Washington finally treat taxpayer dollars with the seriousness they deserve.