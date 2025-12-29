Liberty Conservative News

Liberty Conservative News

7 Comments

User's avatar
BigGuy49's avatar
BigGuy49
5h

I once trusted Rand Paul before he backstabbed President Trump by failing to block Mitch McConnell's policy of not calling a recess in order to prevent President Trump from appointing officials during recess who actually supported MAGA policies instead of being controlled by the deep state. Paul could have easily spoiled McConnell's strategy since it only required ONE challenge but Sen. Rand Paul did not and stayed silent. Shame on him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gregory Plutshack's avatar
Gregory Plutshack
6h

With the advent of AI now, we have to reign this in before it's too late too! The dems are looking for an advantage there to turn power back to them! Their UnAmerican principles makes it imperative that we have an AI Bill of Rights drawn up before it's too late! Rand Paul should be actively involved too! Contorl it's vast power before it's too late and it controls us! We cannot trust the dems to ever make the right choices for Americans! They are only interested in power and they must be stopped! Oh, I'm 74 and have mostly agreed with Rand and Ron Paul for a long time! We are advancing at such a rapid rate now, I just hope it's not too fast to make common sence decisions! I totally support President Trump and his MAGA Movement! God Loves the USA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Liberty Conservative News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture