Red states are taking aggressive steps to block banks and credit-card companies from tracking gun and ammunition purchases through so-called “merchant category codes” (MCCs) — a financial-sector system pushed by anti-gun activists and blue-state officials as a backdoor registry.

The fight over these codes is heating up again after multiple major card networks signaled they may revive firearm-specific MCC tracking, and after federal lawmakers quietly reintroduced legislation that would force nationwide monitoring of gun-related retailers.

But red states aren’t waiting.

At least 14 states are now pursuing or finalizing laws that prohibit banks and payment processors from using firearm-specific merchant codes, arguing they create a financial surveillance apparatus that can be weaponized against lawful gun owners.

The Return of a Controversial Tracking System

The firearm-specific MCCs were approved in 2022 by the International Organization for Standardization following heavy pressure from:

Gun-control advocacy groups

Blue-state attorneys general

Anti-Second Amendment financial coalitions

The goal, according to supporters, was to help banks “flag suspicious firearm activity.”

But gun-rights advocates warned from day one:

The codes do not identify criminal activity

They do not track intent , only purchases

They create a de facto database of gun buyers

Banks could use them to deny transactions

The system could be expanded to track ammunition, accessories, and related categories

The policy allows government officials to request transaction data directly from financial companies

In 2023–24, after backlash, major credit-card networks paused implementation.

But in 2025, the pressure campaign has returned — and so has the tracking threat.

Red States Draw a Line: “Not Here.”

States now moving to ban or restrict MCC tracking include:

Florida

Texas

Tennessee

Montana

Utah

Oklahoma

Arkansas

South Dakota

Mississippi

Louisiana

Kansas

Georgia

Wyoming

Indiana

Most bills include provisions to:

Bar financial companies from using firearm-specific MCCs

Fine or restrict banks that classify gun purchases as “high-risk”

Prohibit data-sharing related to gun-store transactions

Give customers legal recourse if their transactions are blocked or flagged

Prevent discrimination against firearm retailers

In some states, bills have already passed with veto-proof majorities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis summarized the sentiment:

“We are not letting banks track citizens for exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

Why MCC Tracking Is Dangerous: A Backdoor Registry

Gun-control groups claim the MCCs simply “identify retailers.”

In reality, they allow financial institutions to:

Flag customers who spend above arbitrary thresholds

Build profiles of individuals based on firearm-related spending

Share aggregated data with law enforcement

Deny, delay, or freeze purchases

Create “risk scores” tied to gun ownership

No federal gun registry exists — because it is illegal.

MCC tracking becomes the digital workaround.

Rep. Thomas Massie explained it bluntly:

“If the government can’t create a gun registry, they’ll use the banks to do it.”

Federal Legislation Raises the Stakes

Meanwhile, in Washington, gun-control allies have reintroduced legislation that would:

Require banks to use the firearm-specific merchant code

Mandate reporting of “suspicious” gun-related transactions

Penalize financial companies that decline to flag gun purchases

Allow Treasury and DOJ to subpoena gun-store transaction data

Critics argue this is the most aggressive attempt yet to weaponize the financial system against lawful gun owners.

Sen. Rand Paul said:

“They’re trying to turn your Visa card into an ATF tracking device.”

The new DOJ Second Amendment Rights Section is also monitoring the issue — and may intervene if banks discriminate against lawful firearm commerce.

Privacy Groups Join Gun-Rights Advocates

The opposition is broader than just the 2A community.

Civil-liberties organizations warn that MCC-based tracking sets a precedent that could expand to:

Medical purchases

Political donations

Religious contributions

Fuel or travel patterns

“High-risk” books or media

Online speech-related purchases

If banks can track gun buyers today, they argue, they can track anything tomorrow.

The Larger Battle: Who Controls Financial Freedom?

This fight highlights a bigger trend:

Washington is outsourcing censorship and surveillance to private companies.

Whether it’s Big Tech policing speech, payment processors shutting down political donations, or banks building social-risk profiles, liberty advocates warn the public is drifting toward a corporate-government surveillance partnership.

MCC gun tracking is one of the clearest examples.

LCN Bottom Line

Red states are drawing a line: No financial surveillance of gun owners.

As blue-state officials, anti-gun groups, and Biden-era banking allies push to revive firearm merchant codes, states across the country are building an iron wall around the Second Amendment — blocking banks from becoming an arm of federal gun control.

This fight is not just about guns.

It’s about freedom, privacy, and stopping the rise of a financial surveillance state.