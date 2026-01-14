Liberty Conservative News

Jonathan
3h

The thing that stinks is, for the sake of humans being able to tell fiction from reality and to generally cooperate moving forward, we need rid of or to drastically limit all AI, corporate or startup.

This is a black swan event for the human species. Never have we had the ability to replace human labor both physical and intellectual with machines to such a great extent. We know economies that operate on revenues not generated by the local population tend towards autocracy, whether it's relatively comfortable as in Scandinavia or intensely uncomfortable as in the Middle East.

If we're going to have any say in our government and any ability to value one another as partners, we need to be somewhat irreplaceable in each other's communities, and to the people in charge. If we can't produce this ongoing constraint, then there is no hope of an outcome that doesn't look like Minority Report, Blade Runner or Terminator. We will all eventually live under CCP-like regimes that see people as yet another machine they can order about.

The worst part is, because our movement doesn't care about the future past its own lifetime and because we have no imagination for the pain and suffering of our grandchildren, virtually no one who calls themselves Right-leaning today acknowledges the danger herein. They assume future people will solve future problems and assign themselves no personal duty or responsibility to prevent it. This is a sad and downward gazing version of what was once a visionary and forward thinking movement. Shame on us if we just let all of this happen to our descendants.

Kay M Mills
1h

I don't want Big Tech ruling over everyone. Come on representatives stand up, have some spine, and guts for the small businesses, and farms.

