The State Department's determination represents a bold attempt to centralize control over border and immigration policy and insulate it from procedural challenges. While its potential to reshape policy is significant, its practical implementation will be a contest of power between the executive and judicial branches.

This determination could significantly impact rulemaking and adjudications by agencies such as the Department of State (DOS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Department of Labor (DOL) by:

* Allowing these agencies to issue new immigration and border-related regulations without public notice and comment.

* Making legal challenges based on APA procedural violations more difficult.

* Potentially reducing transparency in immigration adjudications, including removal proceedings.

While DOS has long asserted its own foreign affairs exemption, this new determination formally extends the rationale across all federal agencies involved in border security, immigration, and trade.

This NAFSA page links to select executive actions by the President and administrative actions by federal agencies that relate to international education during the Trump-Vance administration (January 20, 2025 - January 20, 2029).

https://www.nafsa.org/executive-and-regulatory-actions-trump2admin

